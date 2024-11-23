https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/switzerlands-largest-party-opposes-any-new-multibillion-aid-to-ukraine-1120980971.html

Switzerland's Largest Party Opposes Any New Multibillion Aid to Ukraine

The Swiss People's Party (UDC), which holds the majority in parliament, on Saturday opposed any new multibillion aid package to Ukraine and called for stricter conditions for granting refugee status to Ukrainians.

The Swiss government in April pledged to allocate $5.65 billion to Ukraine until 2026 for the country's economic recovery. Up to 66,946 Ukrainians currently have the S protection status in Switzerland, which gives them the right to work, access to insurance, education for children, and the opportunity to travel freely within the country and abroad. The party believes that the S protection status should be granted only to individuals whose last place of residence was in regions of Ukraine fully or partially under Russian control or in areas experiencing active hostilities. Switzerland is already spending a lot on help to Ukraine and intends to provide over 11 billion francs ($12.3 billion) in development assistance to the country over the next four years, the party added.

