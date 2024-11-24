International
One Lebanese Soldier Killed, 18 Injured in Israeli Strike on Army Post
One Lebanese soldier was killed, 18 others injured in a recent Israeli strike on an army post south of the Lebanese city of Tyre, the Lebanese army said on Sunday.
world
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
the united nations (un)
middle east
israel-lebanon tensions
"One soldier was killed and 18 injured as a result of an Israeli strike on an army position in Al-Amiriya. The facility was badly damaged," the army said on X. Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on X that the targeted attack on the army headquarters indicates Israel's rejection of the ceasefire agreement. The official has also expressed his commitment to continue working toward reaching a ceasefire and has called on international organizations to take appropriate measures in response to Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanese civilians and military. Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Despite suffering losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. Though Israel has said it targeted only the positions of Hezbollah, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers have reported repeatedly coming under Israeli attacks.
13:38 GMT 24.11.2024
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - One Lebanese soldier was killed, 18 others injured in a recent Israeli strike on an army post south of the Lebanese city of Tyre, the Lebanese army said on Sunday.
"One soldier was killed and 18 injured as a result of an Israeli strike on an army position in Al-Amiriya. The facility was badly damaged," the army said on X.
Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on X that the targeted attack on the army headquarters indicates Israel's rejection of the ceasefire agreement.
The official has also expressed his commitment to continue working toward reaching a ceasefire and has called on international organizations to take appropriate measures in response to Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanese civilians and military.
Since October 1, Israel has been conducting a ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Despite suffering losses, the Lebanese movement has been fighting Israeli troops on the ground and launching rockets across the border. Israel says its main objective is to create conditions for the return of 60,000 residents who fled shelling in the north. Though Israel has said it targeted only the positions of Hezbollah, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers have reported repeatedly coming under Israeli attacks.
