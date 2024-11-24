International
T-90M 'Proryv' Best Modern Tank in Real Combat Conditions – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
T-90M 'Proryv' Best Modern Tank in Real Combat Conditions – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
Russian tank T-90M 'Proryv' ("Breakthrough") has proven itself to be the best tank of the present time in real combat conditions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
Medvedev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya broadcaster that he had inspected the T-90M tank at the Uralvagonzavod enterprise testing ground, noting that experts and the military call it "the best tank of the present time, in comparison with Western models." In addition, Medvedev noted the work of the enterprise in Nizhny Tagil, which is currently "working to a large extent to achieve the goals of a special military operation." The Russian Defense Ministry noted that T-90M is a deeply modernized Soviet tank T-90. Compared to T-90, the vehicle has increased crew survivability due to a new turret module with multi-layer armor, with the placement of the ammunition rack outside the fighting compartment, as well as an increased range of weapons used in comparison with previous models of this type.
04:54 GMT 24.11.2024 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 24.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian tank T-90M 'Proryv' ("Breakthrough") has proven itself to be the best tank of the present time in real combat conditions, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
Medvedev said in an interview with the Al Arabiya broadcaster that he had inspected the T-90M tank at the Uralvagonzavod enterprise testing ground, noting that experts and the military call it "the best tank of the present time, in comparison with Western models."
In addition, Medvedev noted the work of the enterprise in Nizhny Tagil, which is currently "working to a large extent to achieve the goals of a special military operation."
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that T-90M is a deeply modernized Soviet tank T-90. Compared to T-90, the vehicle has increased crew survivability due to a new turret module with multi-layer armor, with the placement of the ammunition rack outside the fighting compartment, as well as an increased range of weapons used in comparison with previous models of this type.
