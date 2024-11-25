https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/iran-set-to-hold-nuclear-talks-with-european-nations--1120996672.html

Iran Set to Hold Nuclear Talks with European Nations

Iran will hold nuclear talks with officials from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on November 29.

Iran is set to hold nuclear discussions with officials from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on November 29. “A range of regional and international issues, including the issues of Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the nuclear issue, will be discussed,” stated Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei. This upcoming meeting will continue the dialogue that took place with these countries during the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September. While the specific venue has not been confirmed, media reports suggest that Geneva is expected to host the talks. "Tehran has always believed that the nuclear issue should be resolved through diplomacy. Iran has never left the talks," a senior Iranian official was cited by Reuters as saying. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi is expected to lead Tehran's delegation. These discussions come in the wake of a resolution adopted on November 21 by the 35-nation board of governors of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which criticized Iran for what it deemed a lack of cooperation. The resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States, was approved by 19 out of 35 countries. Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it, while 12 countries abstained. In response to the resolution, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on November 22 that it would begin using advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment. The AEOI condemned the resolution as "politically motivated, unrealistic, and counterproductive," while affirming that technical and safety cooperation with the IAEA would continue as in the past.

