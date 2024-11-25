https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/israel-strikes-four-bridges-in-homs-province-central-syria---reports-1121001572.html

Israel Strikes Four Bridges in Homs Province, Central Syria - Reports

The Israeli military has dramatically ramped up its aggression against Syria in recent months, targeting the country repeatedly amid its ongoing regional war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi militia. In April, an Israeli strike targeted an Iranian Embassy building in Damascus, provoking a major Iranian retaliation.

Israeli fighter jets struck a number of bridges in the province of Homs, central Syria, SANA reported on Monday.Four bridges were damaged in the city of Al Qusayr, southwest of Homs, as the result of the strike, a correspondent told the Syrian news agency.Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh told a meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations that firm and immediate measures must be taken by the international community to stop Israeli aggression across the region."Syria renews its firm stance in support of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, returning to their homeland, establishing their independent state, and ending the Israeli occupation of all Arab lands occupied since June 1967, including the occupied Syrian Golan," Sabbagh emphasized.

