Lithuanian Police Weigh Multiple Versions Behind DHL Plane Crash - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian police are considering various versions of a DHL plane crash near the Vilnius airport, including a terrorist attack, media reported on Monday, citing Lithuanian Police Head Arunas Paulauskas.
The crash took place "most likely due to a technical fault or a human error," the police head said, adding that collecting evidence can take a week.
Paulauskas also said that two injured pilots had been rescued from the cockpit, and the body of another crew members had also been found. The plane was completely disintegrated, and the cargo has been scattered over a wide area, damaging warehouses and a car, the official added. Paulauskas also said that there were four crew members, meaning that one more person is considered missing.
A local news agency reported later in the day that the dead pilot had been of Spanish origin, the other crew members were German, Lithuanian and Spanish.
Director of the Lithuanian State Security Department Darius Jauniskis said later on Monday that there was no information to suggest that this accident had been a terrorist attack
.
"We cannot rule out the possibility of it [a terrorist attack]. So far, it is impossible to put the blame on anyone, as there is not enough information available," Jauniskis said at a press conference broadcast by LRT, adding that a pre-trial investigation had begun, but it would take some time to clarify all the details.
The media have earlier reported that a cargo plane belonging to German DHL logistics company had crashed near the Vilnius airport. According to the FlightAware portal, the aircraft reportedly departed from Leipzig.