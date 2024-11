https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/new-trump-administration-to-focus-on-ukraine-conflict-resolution--incoming-security-advisor-1120993405.html

New Trump Administration to Focus on Ukraine Conflict Resolution – Incoming Security Advisor

Donald Trump's incoming administration plans to prioritize efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine starting in January 2025, said Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security advisor.

"The president-elect has been very concerned about the escalation and where it’s all going," Waltz said in an interview with Fox News, when asked about Trump’s reaction to the crisis escalation. According to Waltz, European countries are expected to play a “key role” in the negotiation process.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously noted that Biden’s outgoing administration is doing everything it can to escalate the Ukraine conflict and keep it going.

