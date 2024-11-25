International
South Korea, Malaysia Upgrade Relationship to Strategic Partnership – Reports
South Korea, Malaysia Upgrade Relationship to Strategic Partnership – Reports
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed to establish a strategic partnership to deepen bilateral cooperation in defense industry, trade, energy, supply chains and other areas, media reported on Monday, citing the South Korean presidential administration.
Ibrahim arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a three-day official visit, which marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The leaders expressed their readiness to deepen collaboration in a wide range of areas. Ibrahim said that new areas of partnership might include artificial intelligence and digital technologies, alongside regional security, the defense industry and economic partnerships, the South Korean news agency reported, adding that cooperation in defense industry was especially highlighted as a "symbol of mutual trust." The leaders have reportedly signed memorandums of understanding, aimed to facilitate collaboration in critical mineral supply chains, carbon capture and storage technologies, gas reduction projects, and tourism. They have also pledged to conclude negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement by next year. Yoon expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, his office was cited as saying.
09:37 GMT 25.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed to establish a strategic partnership to deepen bilateral cooperation in defense industry, trade, energy, supply chains and other areas, media reported on Monday, citing the South Korean presidential administration.
Ibrahim arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a three-day official visit, which marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The leaders expressed their readiness to deepen collaboration in a wide range of areas.
"I hope the bilateral cooperation would expand beyond trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges to include defense, the arms industry and emerging fields, such as green hydrogen and key minerals," Yoon said in opening remarks at a summit held as part of Ibrahim’s visit, as quoted by Yonhap.
Ibrahim said that new areas of partnership might include artificial intelligence and digital technologies, alongside regional security, the defense industry and economic partnerships, the South Korean news agency reported, adding that cooperation in defense industry was especially highlighted as a "symbol of mutual trust."
The leaders have reportedly signed memorandums of understanding, aimed to facilitate collaboration in critical mineral supply chains, carbon capture and storage technologies, gas reduction projects, and tourism. They have also pledged to conclude negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement by next year.
Yoon expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, his office was cited as saying.
