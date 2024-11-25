https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/south-korea-malaysia-upgrade-relationship-to-strategic-partnership--reports-1120996420.html

South Korea, Malaysia Upgrade Relationship to Strategic Partnership – Reports

South Korea, Malaysia Upgrade Relationship to Strategic Partnership – Reports

Sputnik International

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed to establish a strategic partnership to deepen bilateral cooperation in defense industry, trade, energy, supply chains and other areas, media reported on Monday, citing the South Korean presidential administration.

2024-11-25T09:37+0000

2024-11-25T09:37+0000

2024-11-25T09:37+0000

asia

anwar ibrahim

south korea

malaysia

partnership

strategic partnership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120996075_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f77f6eaafc5ea5e0152ba71dcaccf5c6.jpg

Ibrahim arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a three-day official visit, which marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The leaders expressed their readiness to deepen collaboration in a wide range of areas. Ibrahim said that new areas of partnership might include artificial intelligence and digital technologies, alongside regional security, the defense industry and economic partnerships, the South Korean news agency reported, adding that cooperation in defense industry was especially highlighted as a "symbol of mutual trust." The leaders have reportedly signed memorandums of understanding, aimed to facilitate collaboration in critical mineral supply chains, carbon capture and storage technologies, gas reduction projects, and tourism. They have also pledged to conclude negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement by next year. Yoon expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, his office was cited as saying.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/indonesia-malaysia-thailand-become-brics-partners-1120896303.html

south korea

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korean president yoon suk-yeol and malaysian prime minister anwar ibrahim, south korean presidential administration