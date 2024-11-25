https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/ukraine-fulfilled-mobilization-plan-only-by-two-thirds-1120995364.html

Ukraine Fulfilled Mobilization Plan Only by Two-Thirds

The Ukrainian authorities fulfilled the mobilization plan only by two-thirds of the targe, the situation is aggravated by the shortage and "quality" of recruits, The Economist reported.

As an unnamed Ukrainian official told the magazine that the situation with military recruitment could become catastrophic by the spring of 2025. The publication noted that many of the military were already too old or lacking the motivation to participate in military operations. Ukraine's "systematic weakness" clearly affects the morale of the military on the front lines, it said. It is noted that some of the troops were already leaning toward the idea that the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine could be negotiations with Russia. As a brigade headquarters officer with the call sign "Chechen" told the publication, 70% of the military were already ready to make territorial concessions. On November 19, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a system of military service contracts for Ukrainian citizens under 25 years of age, as well as a simplification of personnel promotion without linking ranks to positions. The law on strengthening mobilization in Ukraine came into force on May 18. The document obligates all conscripts to update their data at the military registration and enlistment office within 60 days from the date of entry into force. To do this, you need to come to the military registration and enlistment office in person or register in the "conscript's electronic account". The summons will be considered delivered even if the conscript has not seen it in person: the date of "delivery" of the summons will be considered the date when the document was stamped with a stamp indicating the impossibility of personal delivery. The law stipulates that conscripts must always carry their military ID with them and present it at the first request of military registration and enlistment office employees or the police. Dodgers may be deprived of the right to drive a car. The terms of demobilization are not specified in the document. This provision was removed from the document, which caused indignation among a number of llawmakers.

