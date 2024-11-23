https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/media-reveals-number-of-men-ukraine-may-mobilize-1120972217.html
Media Reveals Number of Men Ukraine May Mobilize
Media Reveals Number of Men Ukraine May Mobilize
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime can potentially mobilize 3.7 million people, according to a Financial Times report based on data from the Verkhovna Rada parliament's Committee on Economic Development.
2024-11-23T11:41+0000
2024-11-23T11:41+0000
2024-11-23T11:41+0000
world
ukraine
russia
mobilization
mobilize
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
ukraine crisis
verkhovna rada
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117864695_0:182:2995:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_1134c1eacbedcf79f7f7b49b38aeb5ac.jpg
Ukraine could conscript almost four million more men to fight the West's proxy conflict with Russia.According to data from the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on Economic Development published by the Financial Times, the total number of male Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 is 11.1 million, of whom 1.2 million are already serving in the armed forces.Another 2.9 million men live in regions liberated by Russia since the start of its military operation in February 2022.1.3 million men have left Ukraine, 1.5 million are disabled and unfit for military service and 600,000 are exempt from military conscription as critical workers.That leaves 3.7 million men who can be mobilized. Of those, 2.8 million are self-employed and registered taxpayers, while 900,000 are not registered in the system, the article says.The report quoted military officers, analysts and soldiers who said the conflict will reach a critical juncture in the next few months, as the armed forces try to stabilize the situation and halt Russian advances on several fronts.Ukrainian leaders have also admitted devastating manpower shortages and aim to draft even more men into "open-ended" military service.Earlier in October, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko stated that the country planned to draft 160,000 more people into Ukrainian armed forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/most-mobilized-ukrainians-surrender-at-first-opportunity---captured-draft-enforcer-1120599191.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117864695_132:0:2861:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7695d4962f163bab6eba4338b995853a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
men ukraine may mobilize, verkhovna rada committee, potentially mobilize
men ukraine may mobilize, verkhovna rada committee, potentially mobilize
Media Reveals Number of Men Ukraine May Mobilize
The Kiev regime can potentially mobilize 3.7 million people, according to a Financial Times report based on data from the Verkhovna Rada parliament's Committee on Economic Development.
Ukraine could conscript almost four million more men to fight the West's proxy conflict with Russia.
According to data from the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on Economic Development published by the Financial Times
, the total number of male Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 is 11.1 million, of whom 1.2 million are already serving in the armed forces
.
Another 2.9 million men live in regions liberated by Russia since the start of its military operation in February 2022.
1.3 million men have left Ukraine, 1.5 million are disabled and unfit for military service and 600,000 are exempt from military conscription as critical workers.
That leaves 3.7 million men who can be mobilized.
Of those, 2.8 million are self-employed and registered taxpayers, while 900,000 are not registered in the system, the article says.
The report quoted military officers, analysts and soldiers
who said the conflict will reach a critical juncture in the next few months, as the armed forces try to stabilize the situation and halt Russian advances on several fronts.
Ukrainian leaders have also admitted devastating manpower shortages and aim to draft even more men into "open-ended" military service.
Earlier in October, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko stated that the country planned to draft 160,000 more people into Ukrainian armed forces.
Volodymyr Zelensky imposed martial law in Ukraine on February 2, 2022, and the following day signed a decree on general mobilization. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country for the duration of martial law. Avoiding conscription is punishable by up to five years in prison.