Media Reveals Number of Men Ukraine May Mobilize

The Kiev regime can potentially mobilize 3.7 million people, according to a Financial Times report based on data from the Verkhovna Rada parliament's Committee on Economic Development.

Ukraine could conscript almost four million more men to fight the West's proxy conflict with Russia.According to data from the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on Economic Development published by the Financial Times, the total number of male Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 is 11.1 million, of whom 1.2 million are already serving in the armed forces.Another 2.9 million men live in regions liberated by Russia since the start of its military operation in February 2022.1.3 million men have left Ukraine, 1.5 million are disabled and unfit for military service and 600,000 are exempt from military conscription as critical workers.That leaves 3.7 million men who can be mobilized. Of those, 2.8 million are self-employed and registered taxpayers, while 900,000 are not registered in the system, the article says.The report quoted military officers, analysts and soldiers who said the conflict will reach a critical juncture in the next few months, as the armed forces try to stabilize the situation and halt Russian advances on several fronts.Ukrainian leaders have also admitted devastating manpower shortages and aim to draft even more men into "open-ended" military service.Earlier in October, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko stated that the country planned to draft 160,000 more people into Ukrainian armed forces.

