Discussions on Possible Deployment of Nuclear Arms in Ukraine Irresponsible - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and this is said by those who have a poor understanding of reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Last week, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials are allegedly proposing to return nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
"You know, even the most provocative line aimed at escalating tensions has such an extreme extremist wing. This point of view probably belongs to this extreme extremist wing. This is absolutely irresponsible reasoning of people who probably have a poor understanding, a poor idea of reality, and who do not feel a shred of responsibility when making such statements. But we see that all these statements are anonymous," Peskov told reporters.
To assess the risks of nuclear escalation, it is necessary to study Russia's nuclear doctrine and President Vladimir Putin's statements, as well as actions of the West, the official added., when asked whether the Kremlin sees a danger of nuclear escalation after the use of the Oreshnik missile system.
Oreshnik Missile Test Delivered a Message
The theses voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Oreshnik missile tests were well heard by countries of the West, there is no doubt about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed on Monday that Ukraine was allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.
"The position of Russia was voiced quite clearly, it was voiced by President Putin. We have no doubt that all those theses that the president voiced were well heard by the countries of the collective West," Peskov said, answering a question about the possibility of the United States using long-range weapons against Russia after the tests of Oreshnik .
On NATO Meeting in Brussels
The dynamics unfavorable for Ukraine at the front may become the topic of a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, initiated by Kiev following Russia's use of a new intermediate-range missile.
"This is a regular meeting, and therefore it is unlikely that any fateful decisions will be made at the level of ambassadors. Most likely, the discussion of the status that exists will continue. And, probably, the dynamics on the fronts, which is very unfavorable for the Ukrainian side," Peskov said, answering a question about the Kremlin's expectations from the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels.
On Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not need to be restored, the pipeline can be launched immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Nord Stream 2 does not need to be restored, first of all. This is a whole pipeline that can be restarted instantly. And President Putin spoke about this," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia would restore the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Peskov added that he has no information about Gazprom's alleged plans to sell the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
"Now, as for the desire of US entrepreneurs to buy Nord Stream 2 pipeline. I have not heard that the shareholders are all in favor of putting this critical energy infrastructure facility up for auction. I also did not hear that the Russian side, represented by Gazprom, would like to sell it. And, of course, there is also the main factor here, the gas pipeline is a means, it is a tool, and everything is built around gas reserves and a gas source. The gas source is Gazprom. I am also unaware of Gazprom's desire to put these gas transportation tools in the hands of the United States. I have not heard about it, maybe it is worth asking the company itself," Peskov replied.
On Contacts With Afghanistan Leadership
It is important for Russia to establish contacts with the leadership of Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Afghanistan, where he met with the country's top leadership. In four rounds of talks, he discussed economic, transport and security issues with deputy prime ministers and ministers.
"We are talking about the leadership of the country — Afghanistan. These are the forces that hold power in this country. And of course, it is very important to develop contacts with them, to establish contacts. Especially since this is a country that is in a region neighboring us," Peskov told reporters.