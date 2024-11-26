https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/discussions-on-possible-deployment-of-nuclear-arms-in-ukraine-irresponsible---kremlin-1121005411.html

Discussions on Possible Deployment of Nuclear Arms in Ukraine Irresponsible - Kremlin

Discussions on Possible Deployment of Nuclear Arms in Ukraine Irresponsible - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and this is said by those who have a poor understanding of reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2024-11-26T10:23+0000

2024-11-26T10:23+0000

2024-11-26T10:23+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

russia-nato showdown

russia

ukraine

the new york times

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1118000174_0:218:2868:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_197003825e3ef91b86222c8cf5ee55de.jpg

Last week, The New York Times reported that some US and European officials are allegedly proposing to return nuclear weapons to Ukraine. To assess the risks of nuclear escalation, it is necessary to study Russia's nuclear doctrine and President Vladimir Putin's statements, as well as actions of the West, the official added., when asked whether the Kremlin sees a danger of nuclear escalation after the use of the Oreshnik missile system.Oreshnik Missile Test Delivered a MessageThe theses voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Oreshnik missile tests were well heard by countries of the West, there is no doubt about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed on Monday that Ukraine was allowed to use US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to fire at targets in the western Russian region of Kursk.On NATO Meeting in Brussels The dynamics unfavorable for Ukraine at the front may become the topic of a meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, initiated by Kiev following Russia's use of a new intermediate-range missile.On Nord Stream 2 Gas PipelineThe Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not need to be restored, the pipeline can be launched immediately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Peskov added that he has no information about Gazprom's alleged plans to sell the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.On Contacts With Afghanistan Leadership It is important for Russia to establish contacts with the leadership of Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu paid a visit to Afghanistan, where he met with the country's top leadership. In four rounds of talks, he discussed economic, transport and security issues with deputy prime ministers and ministers."We are talking about the leadership of the country — Afghanistan. These are the forces that hold power in this country. And of course, it is very important to develop contacts with them, to establish contacts. Especially since this is a country that is in a region neighboring us," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/how-russias-icbm-design-school-laid-the-groundwork-for-the-oreshnik-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1120980603.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241124/us-unlikely-to-let-american-investor-buy-nord-stream-2-pipeline-us-itself-destroyed---economist-1120985564.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine nuclear weapons, ukraine nukes, russian nuclear doctrine, russian nukes