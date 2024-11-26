https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/f-35-is-modern-rube-goldberg-machine-musk-is-right-to-criticize-it--former-pentagon-analyst-1121011473.html

F-35 is Modern Rube Goldberg Machine, Musk is Right to Criticize It – Former Pentagon Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter "an expensive and complex jack of all trades, master of none." What does he mean?

"The F-35 design was broken at the requirements level because it was required to be too many things to too many people," tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency. "Manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed," he added. Musk is correct in his assessment of the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former Pentagon analyst, tells Sputnik. The program will cost more than $2 trillion, becoming one of the most expensive in US history, according to the Government Accountability Office. Despite this, the US military continues to discover new technical risks that cost American taxpayers more money. The F-35 has repeatedly come under heavy criticism:

Ekaterina Blinova

