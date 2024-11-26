https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/neither-china-nor-us-will-benefit-from-waging-trade-war-1121003491.html
Neither China, Nor US Will Benefit From Waging Trade War
Neither China, Nor US Will Benefit From Waging Trade War
Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial, and a trade war will not bring victory to either side, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
Liu was commenting on US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to add additional 10% tariff on all goods from China.Earlier in the day, Trump promised to add 10% to export duties on goods from China until the problem of drug trafficking from the country is resolved. Trump has previously repeatedly criticized China's economic policies and threatened to impose new tariffs on goods from China.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial, and a trade war will not bring victory to either side, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
Liu was commenting on US President-elect Donald Trump
's threat to add additional 10% tariff on all goods from China.
Earlier in the day, Trump promised to add 10% to export duties on goods from China until the problem of drug trafficking from the country is resolved.
"About the issue of US tariffs on China, China believes that China-Us economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war," Liu said.
Trump has previously repeatedly criticized
China's economic policies and threatened to impose new tariffs on goods from China.