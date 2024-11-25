International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/washington-court-drops-case-against-trump-over-2021-capitol-riot---document-1121002119.html
Washington Court Drops Case Against Trump Over 2021 Capitol Riot - Document
Washington Court Drops Case Against Trump Over 2021 Capitol Riot - Document
Sputnik International
A Washington court, at the request of the prosecutor's office, has dismissed the criminal case against Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, for interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, according to a ruling by the court.
2024-11-25T23:21+0000
2024-11-26T03:21+0000
americas
donald trump
jack smith
tanya chutkan
justice department
january 6
us capitol
riot
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_0:283:3072:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b73ab695db428ff56de60975e565d2.jpg
"For the reasons set forth in the accompanying Opinion, ECF No. 282, the Government’s Motion to Dismiss, ECF No. 281, is hereby granted, and the Superseding Indictment, ECF No. 226, is hereby dismissed without prejudice," Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a ruling. Earlier, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith asked the Washington court to drop the criminal prosecution of Trump, who had been accused of interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and of involvement in the Capitol riot. Holding sitting presidents criminally liable is clearly prohibited, but this prohibition also applies to the current situation, Smith said, citing the position of the Justice Department. Trump became the first winner of the presidential election to have criminal cases brought against him and even a guilty verdict from a jury. Two cases are being handled by the special prosecutor's office, and two more are being handled by state law enforcement. The second federal criminal case against Trump concerns violations in handling classified documents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/thousands-of-people-to-join-march-on-washington-ahead-of-trumps-inauguration--reports-1120821581.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/1a/1090214575_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f17bd14b067071f775ea3748b69067a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, fulton county jail, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th
trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, fulton county jail, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th

Washington Court Drops Case Against Trump Over 2021 Capitol Riot - Document

23:21 GMT 25.11.2024 (Updated: 03:21 GMT 26.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2024
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, November 26 (Sputnik) - A Washington court, at the request of the prosecutor's office, has dismissed the criminal case against Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, for interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, according to a ruling by the court.
"For the reasons set forth in the accompanying Opinion, ECF No. 282, the Government’s Motion to Dismiss, ECF No. 281, is hereby granted, and the Superseding Indictment, ECF No. 226, is hereby dismissed without prejudice," Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a ruling.
Earlier, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith asked the Washington court to drop the criminal prosecution of Trump, who had been accused of interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and of involvement in the Capitol riot.
Rally in Washington D.C, United States - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2024
Americas
Thousands of People to Join 'March on Washington' Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration – Reports
8 November, 12:48 GMT
Holding sitting presidents criminally liable is clearly prohibited, but this prohibition also applies to the current situation, Smith said, citing the position of the Justice Department.
Trump became the first winner of the presidential election to have criminal cases brought against him and even a guilty verdict from a jury. Two cases are being handled by the special prosecutor's office, and two more are being handled by state law enforcement.
The second federal criminal case against Trump concerns violations in handling classified documents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала