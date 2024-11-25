https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/washington-court-drops-case-against-trump-over-2021-capitol-riot---document-1121002119.html

Washington Court Drops Case Against Trump Over 2021 Capitol Riot - Document

A Washington court, at the request of the prosecutor's office, has dismissed the criminal case against Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, for interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, according to a ruling by the court.

"For the reasons set forth in the accompanying Opinion, ECF No. 282, the Government’s Motion to Dismiss, ECF No. 281, is hereby granted, and the Superseding Indictment, ECF No. 226, is hereby dismissed without prejudice," Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a ruling. Earlier, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith asked the Washington court to drop the criminal prosecution of Trump, who had been accused of interfering in the electoral process in 2020 and of involvement in the Capitol riot. Holding sitting presidents criminally liable is clearly prohibited, but this prohibition also applies to the current situation, Smith said, citing the position of the Justice Department. Trump became the first winner of the presidential election to have criminal cases brought against him and even a guilty verdict from a jury. Two cases are being handled by the special prosecutor's office, and two more are being handled by state law enforcement. The second federal criminal case against Trump concerns violations in handling classified documents.

