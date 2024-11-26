International
‘Problematic Reality’: WH Seeks $5.7 billion in Emergency Funding for Virginia-Class Submarines
‘Problematic Reality’: WH Seeks $5.7 billion in Emergency Funding for Virginia-Class Submarines
US Vice Admiral Rob Gaucher earlier insisted that crewing and maintenance will dog the Navy’s submarine fleet in the coming years.
2024-11-26T11:17+0000
2024-11-26T11:17+0000
The US president’s Office of Management and Budget has issued a request to Congress for about $5.7 billion in emergency funding to tackle extra costs regarding the Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, American media cited a senior navy official as saying.Approximately $3.5 would go towards addressing the cost overruns, while the remainder will be split between submarine prime contractors General Dynamics Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. for increased wages and "other productivity enhancements," the official said.The official made it clear that the navy also projects delivery delays of 24 to 36 months for the aforementioned vessels.This comes after House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said that a shortfall in funding for Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, adding that the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program.The National Interest magazine, for its part, noted that the navy’s submarine fleet is "under congressional scrutiny for repeated delays and rising costs"– problems that "won't be easy to fix."
'Problematic Reality': WH Seeks $5.7 billion in Emergency Funding for Virginia-Class Submarines

11:17 GMT 26.11.2024
Oleg Burunov
US Vice Admiral Rob Gaucher earlier insisted that crewing and maintenance will dog the Navy’s submarine fleet in the coming years.
The US president’s Office of Management and Budget has issued a request to Congress for about $5.7 billion in emergency funding to tackle extra costs regarding the Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, American media cited a senior navy official as saying.
Approximately $3.5 would go towards addressing the cost overruns, while the remainder will be split between submarine prime contractors General Dynamics Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. for increased wages and "other productivity enhancements," the official said.
The official made it clear that the navy also projects delivery delays of 24 to 36 months for the aforementioned vessels.
"Our Virginia-class fast attack submarine program is not where it needs to be right now. The program and the shipyards are not producing submarines at the rate that our national security strategy and the national defense strategy require," the source stressed.
This comes after House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said that a shortfall in funding for Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, adding that the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program.

The Defense News earlier reported that the situation with the Virginia-class submarines remains "a problematic reality" for the navy, which currently has 49 such vessels, despite a formal requirement for 66.

The National Interest magazine, for its part, noted that the navy’s submarine fleet is "under congressional scrutiny for repeated delays and rising costs"– problems that "won't be easy to fix."
