‘Problematic Reality’: WH Seeks $5.7 billion in Emergency Funding for Virginia-Class Submarines

‘Problematic Reality’: WH Seeks $5.7 billion in Emergency Funding for Virginia-Class Submarines

US Vice Admiral Rob Gaucher earlier insisted that crewing and maintenance will dog the Navy’s submarine fleet in the coming years.

The US president’s Office of Management and Budget has issued a request to Congress for about $5.7 billion in emergency funding to tackle extra costs regarding the Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, American media cited a senior navy official as saying.Approximately $3.5 would go towards addressing the cost overruns, while the remainder will be split between submarine prime contractors General Dynamics Corp. and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. for increased wages and "other productivity enhancements," the official said.The official made it clear that the navy also projects delivery delays of 24 to 36 months for the aforementioned vessels.This comes after House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said that a shortfall in funding for Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, adding that the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program.The National Interest magazine, for its part, noted that the navy’s submarine fleet is "under congressional scrutiny for repeated delays and rising costs"– problems that "won't be easy to fix."

