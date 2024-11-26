https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/renovating-pentagon-stairs-now-takes-longer-than-it-took-to-build-whole-pentagon---musk-1121003022.html
Renovating Pentagon Stairs Now Takes Longer Than It Took to Build Whole Pentagon - Musk
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk claims that the level of bureaucracy in the Pentagon has grown so much that now it takes longer to repair the stairs in the building than it took to build the entire department in 1941-1943.
Musk previously said that the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will be headed by him and Ramaswamy, would aim to improve the efficiency of US military spending.In this way, the billionaire commented on the words of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who said that bureaucracy led to large expenses not so much because of the number of employees, but because of questionable expense items from a legal point of view. Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy would head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has repeatedly spoken out in support of Trump on his social network X, becoming increasingly politically active over the years and regularly commenting on US politics.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk claims that the level of bureaucracy in the Pentagon has grown so much that now it takes longer to repair the stairs in the building than it took to build the entire department in 1941-1943.
Musk previously said that the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which will be headed by him and Ramaswamy, would aim to improve the efficiency of US military spending.
"In a meeting with senior military officers today, they told me that it now takes longer to renovate stairs (24 months) in the Pentagon than it took to build the WHOLE Pentagon (16 months) in the 1940s!" Musk said on X.
In this way, the billionaire commented on the words of businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who said that bureaucracy led to large expenses not so much because of the number of employees, but because of questionable expense items from a legal point of view.
Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy would head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
. Musk has repeatedly spoken out in support of Trump on his social network X, becoming increasingly politically active over the years and regularly commenting on US politics.