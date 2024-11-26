International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strongly Rejects Freezing of Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Intelligence Service Head
Russia Strongly Rejects Freezing of Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Intelligence Service Head
Russia strongly rejects any ideas of freezing the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
The West is discussing the need to freeze the Ukrainian conflict due to the fact that Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield, Naryshkin said. "Russia categorically rejects any freezing of the conflict over the Korean or any other option. We need a lasting and long-term peace for many, many years to come. Moreover, this peace must be ensured primarily for us, Russia, the citizens of the Russian Federation. But this peace must be ensured for the entire European continent. And the condition for ensuring peace is the elimination of those causes that caused the so-called Ukrainian conflict itself," Naryshkin said at a meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries in Moscow.
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine conflict freezing, naryshkin ukraine
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine conflict freezing, naryshkin ukraine

Russia Strongly Rejects Freezing of Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Intelligence Service Head

11:25 GMT 26.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly rejects any ideas of freezing the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
The West is discussing the need to freeze the Ukrainian conflict due to the fact that Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield, Naryshkin said.
"Russia categorically rejects any freezing of the conflict over the Korean or any other option. We need a lasting and long-term peace for many, many years to come. Moreover, this peace must be ensured primarily for us, Russia, the citizens of the Russian Federation. But this peace must be ensured for the entire European continent. And the condition for ensuring peace is the elimination of those causes that caused the so-called Ukrainian conflict itself," Naryshkin said at a meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries in Moscow.
