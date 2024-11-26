https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/russia-strongly-rejects-freezing-of-ukrainian-conflict---foreign-intelligence-service-head-1121006334.html

Russia Strongly Rejects Freezing of Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Intelligence Service Head

Russia Strongly Rejects Freezing of Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Intelligence Service Head

Sputnik International

Russia strongly rejects any ideas of freezing the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

2024-11-26T11:25+0000

2024-11-26T11:25+0000

2024-11-26T11:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

sergei naryshkin

russian federation

russia

ukraine

cis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120889270_0:183:2992:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_3ec3fdc46a0bb065b5235cdec4d11f76.jpg

The West is discussing the need to freeze the Ukrainian conflict due to the fact that Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield, Naryshkin said. "Russia categorically rejects any freezing of the conflict over the Korean or any other option. We need a lasting and long-term peace for many, many years to come. Moreover, this peace must be ensured primarily for us, Russia, the citizens of the Russian Federation. But this peace must be ensured for the entire European continent. And the condition for ensuring peace is the elimination of those causes that caused the so-called Ukrainian conflict itself," Naryshkin said at a meeting of heads of security agencies and intelligence services of the CIS countries in Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/west-nudges-ukraine-to-dirty-bomb-and-nuclear-terrorism--russian-security-service-1121004976.html

russian federation

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine conflict freezing, naryshkin ukraine