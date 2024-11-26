https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/west-nudges-ukraine-to-dirty-bomb-and-nuclear-terrorism--russian-security-service-1121004976.html

West Nudges Ukraine to Dirty Bomb and Nuclear Terrorism – Russian Security Service

Anglo-Saxons secretly push Kiev to engage in nuclear terrorism activities, as well as to create the "dirty bomb," said the Director of Russia's FSB, Alexander Bortnikov.

The West is secretly pushing Kiev to engage in nuclear terrorist activities, as well as to create a "dirty bomb," the Director of Russia's FSB Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of CIS countries in Moscow.Kiev is capable of provoking an incident with a "dirty bomb" to counter Russia and its goals in the special military operation, as existing capabilities allow Ukraine to create such a device, said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, earlier in November. Ukrainian Security Service employees are being trained in the use, manufacture, and detonation of a "dirty bomb" in crowded places, the general reported.A "dirty bomb" is a container filled with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When detonated, the container breaks apart and the radioactive material is scattered by the shockwave, causing widespread contamination over large areas.Ukraine Turned Into Testing Ground For Instability ToolsThe West has turned Ukraine into a laboratory for methods to undermine the security of not just Russia but the entire post-Soviet space, stated Bortnikov."Through their efforts, Ukraine has been transformed into a testing ground for experimenting with methods to undermine the security of not only Russia but the entire post-Soviet space," the FSB director noted.US Foreign Policy To Remain Unchanged It is unlikely that President-elect Donald Trump's victory will lead to a fundamental change in Washington's foreign policy, stated Bortnikov."It is unlikely that the election of a new US president will lead to a radical change in Washington's foreign policy," he added.Biden May Try to Escalate As Farewell Gift It is possible that the outgoing team of US President Joe Biden will try to exacerbate the situation in Eurasia to complicate political decision-making for the incoming administration, Bortnikov added."The first step has already been taken: the Kiev regime has been allowed to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory, which will inevitably lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and its surrounding regions," he explained.Ukraine Became Shadow Arms MarketA global shadow arms market has been created in Ukraine, with weapons constantly being transferred to other unstable regions, stated Bortnikov.

