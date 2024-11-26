West Nudges Ukraine to Dirty Bomb and Nuclear Terrorism – Russian Security Service
A Ukrainian soldier wears a protective suit and a gas mask during exercises
© AP Photo / EFREM LUKATSKY
"The collective West, led by the US, aiming to preserve its dominance and continue its predatory colonial policies, can only respond to these processes with the 'stoking' of general tension," Director of Russia's FSB Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said during a CIS meeting in Moscow.
The West is secretly pushing Kiev to engage in nuclear terrorist activities, as well as to create a "dirty bomb," the Director of Russia's FSB Security Service Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of heads of security and intelligence services of CIS countries in Moscow.
"The Anglo-Saxons are covertly urging Kiev toward dangerous escalation: engaging in nuclear terrorism and creating a 'dirty bomb,'" he said
Kiev is capable of provoking an incident with a "dirty bomb" to counter Russia and its goals in the special military operation, as existing capabilities allow Ukraine to create such a device, said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, earlier in November. Ukrainian Security Service employees are being trained in the use, manufacture, and detonation of a "dirty bomb" in crowded places, the general reported.
A "dirty bomb" is a container filled with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. When detonated, the container breaks apart and the radioactive material is scattered by the shockwave, causing widespread contamination over large areas.
Ukraine Turned Into Testing Ground For Instability Tools
The West has turned Ukraine into a laboratory for methods to undermine the security of not just Russia but the entire post-Soviet space, stated Bortnikov.
"Threats to the security of the CIS countries are mostly linked to the aggressive and cynical course of the collective West and the Kiev regime it has nurtured," Bortnikov said at the same meeting in Moscow.
"Through their efforts, Ukraine has been transformed into a testing ground for experimenting with methods to undermine the security of not only Russia but the entire post-Soviet space," the FSB director noted.
US Foreign Policy To Remain Unchanged
It is unlikely that President-elect Donald Trump's victory will lead to a fundamental change in Washington's foreign policy, stated Bortnikov.
"It is unlikely that the election of a new US president will lead to a radical change in Washington's foreign policy," he added.
Biden May Try to Escalate As Farewell Gift
It is possible that the outgoing team of US President Joe Biden will try to exacerbate the situation in Eurasia to complicate political decision-making for the incoming administration, Bortnikov added.
"Moreover, it is possible that the outgoing Biden administration, within the framework of domestic political struggles, will try to escalate the situation in key regions of Eurasia — primarily in the post-Soviet space, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The main goal is to complicate the new administration's ability to politically resolve accumulated problems," Bortnikov explained.
"The first step has already been taken: the Kiev regime has been allowed to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory, which will inevitably lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and its surrounding regions," he explained.
Ukraine Became Shadow Arms Market
A global shadow arms market has been created in Ukraine, with weapons constantly being transferred to other unstable regions, stated Bortnikov.
"The consciousness of the Ukrainian population has been restructured with an anti-Russian agenda. Land, natural resources, and industrial enterprises are being bought up by transnational corporations. The territory has become a magnet for mercenaries and terrorists from all over the world," Bortnikov said at the same meeting in Moscow.