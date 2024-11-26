https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/welcome-to-venezuela-sputnik---maduro-greets-russian-media-1121002908.html
'Welcome to Venezuela, Sputnik' - Maduro Greets Russian Media
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed signing the agreement between the country's Ministry of Communication and Information and Sputnik, the international news agency and radio.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed the signing of the agreement between the country's Ministry of Communication and Information and Sputnik, the international news agency and radio.Sputnik representatives became the first journalists from Russia to participate as guests in President Maduro's weekly television program, Con Maduro+, which has live broadcast across the nation.Founded in 2014, Sputnik international news agency and radio produces content in 32 languages.Sputnik possesses an impressive international reach, with more than 32 million subscribers. Its social media presence spans over 160 accounts, generating approximately 35 million daily views. The agency operates 24 representative offices worldwide, covering regions from Asia to Latin America. Additionally, Sputnik’s radio programs attract a staggering audience of 200 million listeners.
Sputnik is an international news agency that works in 32 languages. With Sputnik's editorial offices located in dozens of countries around the world, the agency serves as a media partner for top-level global events.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed the signing of the agreement between the country's Ministry of Communication and Information and Sputnik, the international news agency and radio
.
Sputnik representatives became the first journalists from Russia to participate as guests in President Maduro's weekly television program, Con Maduro+, which has live broadcast across the nation.
Founded in 2014, Sputnik international news agency and radio produces content in 32 languages.
Sputnik possesses an impressive international reach, with more than 32 million subscribers. Its social media presence spans over 160 accounts, generating approximately 35 million daily views. The agency operates 24 representative offices worldwide, covering regions from Asia to Latin America. Additionally, Sputnik’s radio programs attract a staggering audience of 200 million listeners.