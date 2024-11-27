https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/feel-60-when-you-are-30-scientists-investigate-negative-impact-of-energy-drinks-1121017565.html

Feel 60 When You Are 30: Scientists Investigate Negative Impact of Energy Drinks

Sputnik International

A student from V.I. Razumovsky Saratov State Medical University (SSMU), under the guidance of her instructors, was the first to study the combined effects of nicotine and energy drinks on the bodies of young people aged 18 to 20.

According to the researchers, the combination of these two harmful habits leads to premature aging and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The results were presented in the Week of Russian Science (WeRuS-2024) collection.Energy drinks are extremely popular among young people today and their consumption is expected to increase by 2.5 times by 2029 compared to the start of this decade, according to the SSMU.It is well known that they negatively affect human nerve cells, increase thyroid hormone levels, and raise calcium ion concentrations. However, until recently, the extent of the damage caused by combining energy drinks with nicotine was unclear, the researchers noted.In her research on the negative effects of energy drinks and smoking on young people, the scientists from the SSMU observed increased blood pressure and heart rates alongside elevated cholesterol levels. They also identified markers indicating liver and pancreatic cell damage.She emphasized that every year cardiovascular diseases are becoming more common among younger individuals, making it essential to avoid harmful habits that increase the risks of strokes and heart attacks.According to Uryadova, future research will delve deeper into the effects of ethanol, nicotine, and energy drinks on young bodies.

