https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/meet-titan-a-new-sniper-rifle-for-russias-special-forces-1121019635.html
Meet Titan, a New Sniper Rifle for Russia's Special Forces
Meet Titan, a New Sniper Rifle for Russia's Special Forces
Sputnik International
The rifle can be used both as a sniper weapon, or as an assault firearm depending on what it is equipped with.
2024-11-27T11:23+0000
2024-11-27T11:23+0000
2024-11-27T11:23+0000
military
russia
servicemen
sniper rifle
firearms
range
reliability
accuracy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121018946_0:258:3182:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74973a7414b5806ee0c28011a91445fd.jpg
Russian experts have hammered out the Titan, a new cutting-edge sniper rifle, which is already successfully being used in the Ukraine conflict zone. Here’s a swift look at the rifle’s specifications.The Titan, which can also be used as an assault rifle, was specifically designed for Russian special forces and scouts.The semi-automatic 3.6 kg rifle is chambered for 7.62 x 51 mm cartridges, including armor-piercing ones, and has a maximum range of 1,000 meters. For comparison: the German-made analogue, Heckler & Koch – 417, weighs 4.5 kg.The rifle is equipped with a six-position gas regulator which enables it to adjust the recoil speed of the moving parts of the weapon, which in turn makes it possible to use ammunition from any manufacturer with any silencer.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/russian-snipers-roll-out-new-stm-308-precision-rifle-1120684021.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121018946_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5e5cce496d138570c99c945ca00c73.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia, servicemen, sniper rifle, firearms, range, reliability, accuracy
russia, servicemen, sniper rifle, firearms, range, reliability, accuracy
Meet Titan, a New Sniper Rifle for Russia's Special Forces
The rifle can be used both as a sniper weapon, or as an assault firearm depending on what it is equipped with.
Russian experts have hammered out the Titan
, a new cutting-edge sniper rifle
, which is already successfully being used in the Ukraine conflict zone. Here’s a swift look at the rifle’s specifications.
The Titan, which can also be used as an assault rifle, was specifically designed for Russian special forces
and scouts.
"The weight of the weapons and ammunition they take with them is important," military expert Alexander Perendzhiev explained. "A light rifle will allow them to take more ammunition, explosives or equipment," he added.
The semi-automatic 3.6 kg rifle is chambered for 7.62 x 51 mm cartridges, including armor-piercing ones, and has a maximum range of 1,000 meters. For comparison: the German-made analogue, Heckler & Koch – 417, weighs 4.5 kg.
The rifle is equipped with a six-position gas regulator which enables it to adjust the recoil speed of the moving parts of the weapon, which in turn makes it possible to use ammunition from any manufacturer with any silencer.
"Russian servicemen are already praising the Titan’s reliability, accuracy and precision. The accuracy is 0.3 minutes of angle, which means that at a distance of 100 meters, a marksman armed with the Titan can hit a target with the diameter of less than a centimeter," a spokesperson for the manufacturing company SWC told reporters.