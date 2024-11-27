https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/opening-the-world-of-opportunities-russia-and-asean-countries-focus-on-expanding-mutual-trade-1121021432.html

Opening the World of Opportunities: Russia and ASEAN Countries Focus on Expanding Mutual Trade

The first day of the international business forum “World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN”, held on November 26–27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has concluded. Participants discussed opportunities for economic integration amidst global transformation.

The first day of the international business forum “World of Opportunities: Russia-ASEAN” was dedicated to economic cooperation among the region's countries. Speakers of the main session emphasized that global transformational processes demand diversification of trade and stronger business collaboration.Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the forum is supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Russian Trade Mission in Malaysia.According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN reached approximately $17 billion in the first part of 2024 alone. Russia's exports to ASEAN now include not only traditional energy resources but also pharmaceuticals, chemical products, agricultural goods, fertilizers, and IT solutions. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in advancing these relationships, said Alexander Stuglev, Chairman of the Roscongress Foundation.The Ministry of Economic Development reported that trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN grew by 14.6% in 2023, reaching a record high, and continued rising by 20.5% in the first half of 2024. Events such as the Eastern Economic Forum and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (scheduled for June 18–21, 2025) provide platforms for businesses to discuss strategies, attract investors, and establish partnerships.Deputy Director of Malaysia’s External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Abu Bakar Yusof, highlighted Malaysia's annual trade volume is exceeding $500 billion and expressed optimism about potential collaborations, particularly in renewable energy and other diversified sectors.Daniyar Akkaziev, Executive Director of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, remarked on the mutual commitment to economic integration.

