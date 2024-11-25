https://sputnikglobe.com/20241125/russian-peacekeepers-keeping-the-peace-in-a-precarious-world-1121000365.html

Russian Peacekeepers: Keeping the Peace in a Precarious World

November 25 is Military Peacekeeper Day – the professional holiday for the Russian troops deployed abroad to arbitrate, mediate and defuse conflicts ranging from ethnic disputes to state-to-state skirmishes. Here's what to know about Russia's 'blue helmets'.

Marked annually since 2016, Military Peacekeeper Day commemorates the November 25, 1973 deployment of 36 Soviet military observers in Egypt on a UN mission in the aftermath of the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War.Peacekeeping in the ex-USSRModern Russia’s peacekeeping forces became an invaluable instrument in ensuring regional security immediately after 1991, when the Pandora’s Box of interethnic conflicts unleashed by the USSR’s demise set multiple regions of the former Soviet Union on fire.Peacekeeping in YugoslaviaIn March 1992, the UN tapped Russia to send peacekeepers to Yugoslavia, the multinational state which broke up in slow motion from 1991-2001 amid fighting between Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks and Kosovar Albanians.Russia’s approach to local diplomacy helped secure multiple ceasefire and peace deals, with peacekeepers regularly risking their lives to stop fighting, provide humanitarian assistance and mediate talks. 22 Russian peacekeepers lost their lives in Croatia. 12 died in Kosovo. 15 peacekeepers were killed in a Georgian surprise attack on South Ossetia in August 2008, triggering a five-day conflict with Georgia culminating in Abkhazia and South Ossetia’s independence.Russian Peacekeeping Ops Go GlobalFrom the mid-1990s onward, Russia became increasingly involved in UN peacekeeping ops in Africa. This included:Russia’s peacekeeping forces consist of special troops trained at a base outside Samara, operating under the auspices of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade. The troops are equipped with light weapons, armored vehicles, an array of reconnaissance and communications equipment, and drones.As of 2024, besides missions in the ex-USSR and Syria, 87 Russian troops and officers are involved in UN peacekeeping operations in Sudan, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Western Sahara, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Cyprus.

