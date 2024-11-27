International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-tokayev-talks-what-to-expect--1121016930.html
Putin-Tokayev Talks: What to Expect?
Putin-Tokayev Talks: What to Expect?
Sputnik International
Russia’s presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that the upcoming meeting in Astana will be the sixth personal encounter between Putin and Tokayev in 2024.
2024-11-27T08:10+0000
2024-11-27T08:45+0000
world
russia
kazakhstan
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
talks
cooperation
energy
statement
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121016583_0:0:2980:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_768109c44e59b83aee25c7ac9fbc417c.jpg
November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.Following the closed-door, face-to-face and expanded talks, Putin and Tokayev will sign a joint statement on deepening strategic cooperation.A total of two dozen agreements on energy, transport, healthcare and other areas are expected to be inked following the talks, including a protocol on extending the December 2010 bilateral intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation related to oil supplies to Kazakhstan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-kazakhstan-sign-joint-statement-action-plan-for-cooperation-1114843985.html
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1b/1121016583_75:0:2806:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_970911ea413c4d0f7a5c022009a42f8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s presidential aide yury ushakov, talks between russian president vladimir putin and kazakh counterpart kassym-jomart tokayev in astana, urther development of the bilateral strategic partnership, trade and economic cooperation
russia’s presidential aide yury ushakov, talks between russian president vladimir putin and kazakh counterpart kassym-jomart tokayev in astana, urther development of the bilateral strategic partnership, trade and economic cooperation

Putin-Tokayev Talks: What to Expect?

08:10 GMT 27.11.2024 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 27.11.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that the upcoming face-to-face meeting in Astana will be the sixth personal gathering between Putin and Tokayev in 2024.
November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

The two leaders are expected to discuss further development of the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in light of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Russia chairing the Commonwealth of Independent States and BRICS.

Following the closed-door, face-to-face and expanded talks, Putin and Tokayev will sign a joint statement on deepening strategic cooperation.
The document touches upon the most pressing issues of political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties, according to Russia’s presidential aide Yury Ushakov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
World
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation
9 November 2023, 14:17 GMT
A total of two dozen agreements on energy, transport, healthcare and other areas are expected to be inked following the talks, including a protocol on extending the December 2010 bilateral intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation related to oil supplies to Kazakhstan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала