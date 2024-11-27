https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/putin-tokayev-talks-what-to-expect--1121016930.html

Putin-Tokayev Talks: What to Expect?

Putin-Tokayev Talks: What to Expect?

Sputnik International

Russia’s presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that the upcoming meeting in Astana will be the sixth personal encounter between Putin and Tokayev in 2024.

November 27 will see talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.Following the closed-door, face-to-face and expanded talks, Putin and Tokayev will sign a joint statement on deepening strategic cooperation.A total of two dozen agreements on energy, transport, healthcare and other areas are expected to be inked following the talks, including a protocol on extending the December 2010 bilateral intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation related to oil supplies to Kazakhstan.

