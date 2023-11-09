International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-kazakhstan-sign-joint-statement-action-plan-for-cooperation-1114843985.html
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have signed a joint statement and a plan of joint action between the two countries for 2024-2026 following the bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
2023-11-09T14:17+0000
2023-11-09T14:17+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
kazakhstan
nuclear energy
us hegemony
military cooperation
economic cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg
The presidents signed the joint statement dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century. The leaders also inked an action plan for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan for 2024-2026 during Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan.In addition, the presidnets also signed a memorandum on cooperation between the energy ministries of the two countries on the construction of several power plants on the territory of Kazakhstan. Russia is ready to help its friends from Kazakhstan to make it meet its own energy needs, Putin said following the talks. The joint statement sets ambitious goals to strengthen strategic partnership, the Russian president added.Military Cooperation Not Directed Against Third CountriesRussia and Kazakhstan support the principle of indivisible security, and the military cooperation between Moscow and Astana is not directed against any countries, the joint statement read.Moscow and Astana will facilitate creation of the non-discriminatory environment without protectionism and unilateral sanctions, according to the leaders.The countries also plan to make efforts to prevent deployment of weapons in space and use of force against spacecraft.Cooperation in Peaceful Nuclear Energy DevelopmentTies between Russia and Kazakhstan in peaceful nuclear energy have been successfully developing, the Russian president emphasized.The Russian president added that he discussed with Tokayev coordination between the countries in the UN, with the leaders agreeing to protect principles of the rule of law and non-intervention in domestic affairs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/payments-in-national-currencies-between-russia-kazakhstan-expanding---putin-1114835896.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-common-peaceful-prosperous-eurasian-space-needed-for-new-world-order-1114806384.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/photos-cstos-indestructible-brotherhood-2023-drills-in-kyrgyzstan-1114128026.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/latin-american-countries-show-interest-in-russian-nuclear-center-in-bolivia---rosatom-1114665462.html
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e35aa7542405d5eaa6f5c1f626d4e891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-kazakhstan, russia-kazakhstan relations, putin-tokayev, russia-kazakhstan ties, us hegemony, multipolar world, polycentric world, nuclear technologies, nuclear cooperation, nuclear science, russian technology
russia-kazakhstan, russia-kazakhstan relations, putin-tokayev, russia-kazakhstan ties, us hegemony, multipolar world, polycentric world, nuclear technologies, nuclear cooperation, nuclear science, russian technology

Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation

14:17 GMT 09.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issue a joint statement following their meeting in Moscow, November 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have signed a joint statement and a plan of joint action between the two countries for 2024-2026 following the bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The presidents signed the joint statement dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century. The leaders also inked an action plan for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan for 2024-2026 during Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan.
In addition, the presidnets also signed a memorandum on cooperation between the energy ministries of the two countries on the construction of several power plants on the territory of Kazakhstan.
Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
Economy
Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin
09:09 GMT
Russia is ready to help its friends from Kazakhstan to make it meet its own energy needs, Putin said following the talks.
The joint statement sets ambitious goals to strengthen strategic partnership, the Russian president added.

Military Cooperation Not Directed Against Third Countries

Russia and Kazakhstan support the principle of indivisible security, and the military cooperation between Moscow and Astana is not directed against any countries, the joint statement read.

“In accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security, military, military-technical and military-political cooperation is aimed at ensuring security and increasing the defense capability of the two countries and is not directed against third parties,” the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcoming ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
World
Putin: Common Peaceful, Prosperous Eurasian Space Needed for New World Order
Yesterday, 00:56 GMT
Moscow and Astana will facilitate creation of the non-discriminatory environment without protectionism and unilateral sanctions, according to the leaders.

“[The sides will] Implement plans for the construction of new pipelines and reconstruction of existing ones for the efficient transportation of natural gas, oil and petroleum products to consumers in two countries and to third countries,” the statement read.

The countries also plan to make efforts to prevent deployment of weapons in space and use of force against spacecraft.

“To deepen ties between the security councils, defense, law enforcement agencies and special services of the two states in order to counter terrorism, including the recruitment and movement of foreign terrorist fighters… other types of transnational organized crime, as well as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement said.

Kyrgyz armed forces take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 joint military drills of CSTO member states, at the Edelweiss training area in Balykchi, some 200 km from Bishkek on October 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Multimedia
Photos: CSTO's 'Indestructible Brotherhood-2023' Drills in Kyrgyzstan
12 October, 15:55 GMT

Cooperation in Peaceful Nuclear Energy Development

Ties between Russia and Kazakhstan in peaceful nuclear energy have been successfully developing, the Russian president emphasized.

"Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy has been developing successfully. Joint companies on production and enrichment of uranium are operating," Putin stressed.

The Russian president added that he discussed with Tokayev coordination between the countries in the UN, with the leaders agreeing to protect principles of the rule of law and non-intervention in domestic affairs.
Atomexpo International Forum in Sochi - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
Americas
Latin American Countries Show Interest in Russian Nuclear Center in Bolivia - Rosatom
2 November, 13:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала