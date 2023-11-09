https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-kazakhstan-sign-joint-statement-action-plan-for-cooperation-1114843985.html
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have signed a joint statement and a plan of joint action between the two countries for 2024-2026 following the bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
2023-11-09T14:17+0000
2023-11-09T14:17+0000
2023-11-09T14:17+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
kassym-jomart tokayev
kazakhstan
nuclear energy
us hegemony
military cooperation
economic cooperation
The presidents signed the joint statement dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century. The leaders also inked an action plan for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan for 2024-2026 during Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan.In addition, the presidnets also signed a memorandum on cooperation between the energy ministries of the two countries on the construction of several power plants on the territory of Kazakhstan. Russia is ready to help its friends from Kazakhstan to make it meet its own energy needs, Putin said following the talks. The joint statement sets ambitious goals to strengthen strategic partnership, the Russian president added.Military Cooperation Not Directed Against Third CountriesRussia and Kazakhstan support the principle of indivisible security, and the military cooperation between Moscow and Astana is not directed against any countries, the joint statement read.Moscow and Astana will facilitate creation of the non-discriminatory environment without protectionism and unilateral sanctions, according to the leaders.The countries also plan to make efforts to prevent deployment of weapons in space and use of force against spacecraft.Cooperation in Peaceful Nuclear Energy DevelopmentTies between Russia and Kazakhstan in peaceful nuclear energy have been successfully developing, the Russian president emphasized.The Russian president added that he discussed with Tokayev coordination between the countries in the UN, with the leaders agreeing to protect principles of the rule of law and non-intervention in domestic affairs.
russia
kazakhstan
russia-kazakhstan, russia-kazakhstan relations, putin-tokayev, russia-kazakhstan ties, us hegemony, multipolar world, polycentric world, nuclear technologies, nuclear cooperation, nuclear science, russian technology
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have signed a joint statement and a plan of joint action between the two countries for 2024-2026 following the bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
The presidents signed the joint statement dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century. The leaders also inked an action plan for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan for 2024-2026 during Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan
.
In addition, the presidnets also signed a memorandum on cooperation between the energy ministries of the two countries on the construction of several power plants on the territory of Kazakhstan.
Russia is ready to help its friends from Kazakhstan to make it meet its own energy needs, Putin said following the talks.
The joint statement sets ambitious goals to strengthen strategic partnership, the Russian president added.
Military Cooperation Not Directed Against Third Countries
Russia and Kazakhstan support the principle of indivisible security, and the military cooperation between Moscow and Astana is not directed against any countries, the joint statement read.
“In accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security, military, military-technical and military-political cooperation is aimed at ensuring security and increasing the defense capability of the two countries and is not directed against third parties,” the statement said.
Moscow and Astana will facilitate creation of the non-discriminatory environment without protectionism and unilateral sanctions, according to the leaders.
“[The sides will] Implement plans for the construction of new pipelines and reconstruction of existing ones for the efficient transportation of natural gas, oil and petroleum products to consumers in two countries and to third countries,” the statement read.
The countries also plan to make efforts to prevent deployment of weapons in space
and use of force against spacecraft.
“To deepen ties between the security councils, defense, law enforcement agencies and special services of the two states in order to counter terrorism, including the recruitment and movement of foreign terrorist fighters… other types of transnational organized crime, as well as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” the statement said.
Cooperation in Peaceful Nuclear Energy Development
Ties between Russia and Kazakhstan in peaceful nuclear energy have been successfully developing, the Russian president emphasized.
"Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy has been developing successfully. Joint companies on production and enrichment of uranium are operating," Putin stressed.
The Russian president added that he discussed with Tokayev coordination between the countries in the UN, with the leaders agreeing to protect principles of the rule of law and non-intervention in domestic affairs
.