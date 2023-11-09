https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-kazakhstan-sign-joint-statement-action-plan-for-cooperation-1114843985.html

Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation

Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have signed a joint statement and a plan of joint action between the two countries for 2024-2026 following the bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

2023-11-09T14:17+0000

2023-11-09T14:17+0000

2023-11-09T14:17+0000

The presidents signed the joint statement dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century. The leaders also inked an action plan for cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan for 2024-2026 during Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan.In addition, the presidnets also signed a memorandum on cooperation between the energy ministries of the two countries on the construction of several power plants on the territory of Kazakhstan. Russia is ready to help its friends from Kazakhstan to make it meet its own energy needs, Putin said following the talks. The joint statement sets ambitious goals to strengthen strategic partnership, the Russian president added.Military Cooperation Not Directed Against Third CountriesRussia and Kazakhstan support the principle of indivisible security, and the military cooperation between Moscow and Astana is not directed against any countries, the joint statement read.Moscow and Astana will facilitate creation of the non-discriminatory environment without protectionism and unilateral sanctions, according to the leaders.The countries also plan to make efforts to prevent deployment of weapons in space and use of force against spacecraft.Cooperation in Peaceful Nuclear Energy DevelopmentTies between Russia and Kazakhstan in peaceful nuclear energy have been successfully developing, the Russian president emphasized.The Russian president added that he discussed with Tokayev coordination between the countries in the UN, with the leaders agreeing to protect principles of the rule of law and non-intervention in domestic affairs.

