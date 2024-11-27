Russia's Road to Technological Sovereignty: Scientists Discuss New Materials and Chemistry

International
The session "New Materials and Chemistry: A Key Component to Ensuring Russia’s Technological Leadership" at the IV Congress of Young Scientists, held on November 27, focused on Russia's technological leadership in new materials and chemistry through 2030 and beyond.
Mikhail Kovalchuk, president of the Kurchatov Institute, emphasized that energy and materials are critical to developing any industry and ensuring Russia's technological sovereignty. He highlighted key areas where modern materials are in high demand, including nuclear energy, aerospace, medicine, electronics, and Arctic development.Mikhail Yurin, deputy minister of industry and trade, discussed the ministry's work in this area, stressing the need to build domestic technological chains, from raw materials to finished products. He outlined ongoing strategic government sessions aimed at fostering leadership in chemistry, biotechnology, composites, and rare earth elements.Alexey Dub, first deputy general director of Rosatom Science, shared progress in developing new materials for extreme conditions, reducing the timeline for material creation from eight years to just three months, and increasing the lifespan of nanosteel from 30 to 60 years. He also advocated for the creation of a national database for new materials.Mikhail Bakradze, deputy general director of the United Engine Corporation, discussed Russia's position among the top five countries capable of producing aviation gas turbine engines, noting the demand for new materials such as monocrystalline blade casting and high-temperature composites for next-generation engines.Anatoly Gaydansky, CEO of AeroComposite, spoke about the MS-21 aircraft project and efforts to replace imported components. He expressed confidence that by 2025, the aircraft would be fully domestically produced, despite sanctions.Boris Bogomolov, deputy general director for engineering at the United Shipbuilding Corporation, highlighted the importance of advanced materials in the military and civilian fleet. He noted successful efforts to replace old materials with new ones, such as fiberglass hulls, which offer benefits like reduced construction times and enhanced stealth capabilities.Alexander Kashtanov, CEO of the Prometey Research Institute, shared progress on replacing 24 steel grades with five new types, including radiation-resistant steel for nuclear reactors and high-strength steel for icebreakers.Speakers also addressed the unification of materials across industries, new technologies for processing them, and the role of additive manufacturing. They agreed on the need to create scientific-industrial partnerships to develop pilot projects in new materials and chemistry.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
The session "New Materials and Chemistry: A Key Component to Ensuring Russia’s Technological Leadership" at the IV Congress of Young Scientists, held on November 27, focused on Russia's technological leadership in new materials and chemistry through 2030 and beyond.
Mikhail Kovalchuk, president of the Kurchatov Institute, emphasized that energy and materials are critical to developing any industry and ensuring Russia's technological sovereignty. He highlighted key areas where modern materials are in high demand, including nuclear energy, aerospace, medicine, electronics, and Arctic development.
Mikhail Yurin, deputy minister of industry and trade, discussed the ministry's work in this area, stressing the need to build domestic technological chains, from raw materials to finished products. He outlined ongoing strategic government sessions aimed at fostering leadership in chemistry, biotechnology, composites, and rare earth elements.
Alexey Dub, first deputy general director of Rosatom Science, shared progress in developing new materials for extreme conditions, reducing the timeline for material creation from eight years to just three months, and increasing the lifespan of nanosteel from 30 to 60 years. He also advocated for the creation of a national database for new materials.
Mikhail Bakradze, deputy general director of the United Engine Corporation, discussed Russia's position among the top five countries capable of producing aviation gas turbine engines, noting the demand for new materials such as monocrystalline blade casting and high-temperature composites for next-generation engines.
Anatoly Gaydansky, CEO of AeroComposite, spoke about the MS-21 aircraft project and efforts to replace imported components. He expressed confidence that by 2025, the aircraft would be fully domestically produced, despite sanctions.
Boris Bogomolov, deputy general director for engineering at the United Shipbuilding Corporation, highlighted the importance of advanced materials in the military and civilian fleet. He noted successful efforts to replace old materials with new ones, such as fiberglass hulls, which offer benefits like reduced construction times and enhanced stealth capabilities.
Alexander Kashtanov, CEO of the Prometey Research Institute, shared progress on replacing 24 steel grades with five new types, including radiation-resistant steel for nuclear reactors and high-strength steel for icebreakers.
Speakers also addressed the unification of materials across industries, new technologies for processing them, and the role of additive manufacturing. They agreed on the need to create scientific-industrial partnerships to develop pilot projects in new materials and chemistry.
The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists.
Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
