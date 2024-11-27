International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/taiwans-attempts-to-gain-independence-with-help-of-us-to-lead-to-sad-end---china-1121014275.html
Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence With Help of US to Lead to 'Sad End' - China
Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence With Help of US to Lead to 'Sad End' - China
Sputnik International
Taiwan's attempts to gain independence with the help of the US will surely lead to a "sad end," Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, said on Wednesday.
2024-11-27T05:38+0000
2024-11-27T05:38+0000
world
china
us-china relations
taiwan
taiwan strait
wwiii
donald trump
us
beijing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120852952_0:265:1992:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_8c9d1246df275d3501cb06639f47474f.jpg
Earlier this month, Taiwan's Chief Executive Lai Ching-te congratulated US Senator Mark Rubio, twice the target of Beijing's sanctions, on his appointment as secretary of state in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Lai also thanked Rubio for his support of Taiwan. Taiwan has been ruled independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contact with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/cia-veteran-trumps-foreign-policy-team-may-double-down-on-stupid-in-ukraine-middle-east-china-1120881081.html
china
taiwan
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120852952_61:0:1909:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_1a4117d721eb2ad2f2221a57f8a9a7a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china relations, us-china rivalry, taiwan tensions, taiwan separatism, taiwan conflict, us-china conflict
us-china relations, us-china rivalry, taiwan tensions, taiwan separatism, taiwan conflict, us-china conflict

Taiwan's Attempts to Gain Independence With Help of US to Lead to 'Sad End' - China

05:38 GMT 27.11.2024
© AP Photo / WALLY SANTANAA Taiwan Navy FAB (Fast Attack Boat) launches a "Brave Wind" anti-ship missile off the southern coast of Taiwan during a military exercise, Friday, April 20, 2001, in Pingtung County.
A Taiwan Navy FAB (Fast Attack Boat) launches a Brave Wind anti-ship missile off the southern coast of Taiwan during a military exercise, Friday, April 20, 2001, in Pingtung County. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
© AP Photo / WALLY SANTANA
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwan's attempts to gain independence with the help of the US will surely lead to a "sad end," Chen Binhua, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Taiwan's Chief Executive Lai Ching-te congratulated US Senator Mark Rubio, twice the target of Beijing's sanctions, on his appointment as secretary of state in President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Lai also thanked Rubio for his support of Taiwan.

"Whoever occupies whatever post in the new US administration will not change Taiwan's status as part of China. In its attempts to gain independence with the help of the US, Lai Ching-te's government will surely meet a sad end and become a victim," the spokesman told a briefing.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks as he arrives for a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2024
Analysis
CIA Veteran: Trump's Foreign Policy Team May ‘Double Down on Stupid’ in Ukraine, Middle East, China
14 November, 07:06 GMT
Taiwan has been ruled independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country, although it has stopped short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contact with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала