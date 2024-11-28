https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/first-launch-of-soyuz-5-rocket-could-take-place-in-december-2025---1121033135.html

First Launch of Soyuz-5 Rocket Could Take Place in December 2025

The first launch of the new medium-lift Soyuz-5 rocket may take place in December 2025, according to the protocol of the Russian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on the Baikonur space center, seen by Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the day before following Russian-Kazakh talks in Astana that Moscow expects the first space launch from the Baiterek site in 2025. Soyuz-5 is a new medium-class rocket being developed in Russia. It will be able to launch up to 17 tonnes of payload into low circular orbit. Its launches will take place from the Baikonur site, which was previously used for Zenit rocket launches. Russia is developing the rocket, and Kazakhstan is upgrading the launch complex as part of the joint Baiterek project.

