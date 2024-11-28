https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/iran-not-seeking-war-with-israel-but-ready-for-it--foreign-minister-1121033450.html

Iran Not Seeking War With Israel but Ready for It – Foreign Minister

Iran is not seeking a confrontation with Israel, but is ready for a large-scale war if it is unleashed in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Iran has no intention of escalating regional tensions, but Iran is ready even for a large-scale war in case Israel launches it, Araghchi told reporters in Lisbon on Wednesday, Portuguese newspaper reported. The Iranian minister also rejected claims that Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has been weakened after prolonged fighting with Israel. Hezbollah's ability to reorganize and resist Israeli forces in southern Lebanon is the main reason Israel accepted the ceasefire, Araghchi said. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities. US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River. An international committee, headed by the United States, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon.

