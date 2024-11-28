International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Wraps Up Kazakhstan Visit With Press Conference After Key Talks and CSTO Summit
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/iran-not-seeking-war-with-israel-but-ready-for-it--foreign-minister-1121033450.html
Iran Not Seeking War With Israel but Ready for It – Foreign Minister
Iran Not Seeking War With Israel but Ready for It – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran is not seeking a confrontation with Israel, but is ready for a large-scale war if it is unleashed in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2024-11-28T11:49+0000
2024-11-28T11:49+0000
military
middle east
iran
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
abbas araghchi
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg
Iran has no intention of escalating regional tensions, but Iran is ready even for a large-scale war in case Israel launches it, Araghchi told reporters in Lisbon on Wednesday, Portuguese newspaper reported. The Iranian minister also rejected claims that Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has been weakened after prolonged fighting with Israel. Hezbollah's ability to reorganize and resist Israeli forces in southern Lebanon is the main reason Israel accepted the ceasefire, Araghchi said. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities. US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River. An international committee, headed by the United States, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/ceasefire-deal-netanyahus-focus-on-iran-could-mean-serious-regional-war-if-backed-by-us-1121023849.html
iran
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2123:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_4e037a75b8454fa02b00b61734311b68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mideast crisis, middle east conflict, mideast war, iran-israel row, iran-israel conflict, hezbollah, iran israel hostilities
mideast crisis, middle east conflict, mideast war, iran-israel row, iran-israel conflict, hezbollah, iran israel hostilities

Iran Not Seeking War With Israel but Ready for It – Foreign Minister

11:49 GMT 28.11.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is not seeking a confrontation with Israel, but is ready for a large-scale war if it is unleashed in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Iran has no intention of escalating regional tensions, but Iran is ready even for a large-scale war in case Israel launches it, Araghchi told reporters in Lisbon on Wednesday, Portuguese newspaper reported.
The Iranian minister also rejected claims that Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has been weakened after prolonged fighting with Israel. Hezbollah's ability to reorganize and resist Israeli forces in southern Lebanon is the main reason Israel accepted the ceasefire, Araghchi said.
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by an absolute majority of votes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need for the ceasefire and said that Israel would respond to any possible resumption of hostilities.
This photo released by the Israeli military on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, shows ground operations inside the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
Analysis
Ceasefire Deal: Netanyahu's 'Focus on Iran' Could Mean 'Serious Regional War' if Backed by US
Yesterday, 17:28 GMT
US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the Israeli and Lebanese governments had agreed to Washington's ceasefire proposal, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon within 60 days. Under the plan, the Lebanese army will take control of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will relocate its forces north of the Litani River.
An international committee, headed by the United States, will be set up to monitor compliance by both parties with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Washington has also agreed to provide Israel with guarantees that include support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanon, as well as action to prevent the possible reestablishment of Hezbollah military presence in southern Lebanon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала