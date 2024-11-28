https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/iv-congress-of-young-scientists-explores-future-of-ai-in-learning-and-research-1121040172.html

IV Congress of Young Scientists Explores Future of AI in Learning and Research

Participants of the session titled "New Trends in the Development of Humanitarian Education" discussed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education systems and how new technologies can be used for the benefit of science and education.

The panel discussion, supported by the Russian State University for the Humanities, was moderated by Andrey Fursenko, assistant to the president of Russia.Fursenko opened the debate by emphasizing the growing shortage of qualified personnel in various sectors and the transformative impact of new technologies, including AI, on education and research."New approaches to education are provoking mixed reactions among educators and researchers, and it's crucial to discuss which of these changes we should support," he said.Andrey Logvinov, acting rector of the Russian State University for the Humanities, highlighted the university’s efforts to incorporate AI into its educational processes. He argued that while AI can assist, it will never replace human capacity for knowledge and critical thinking.Alexander Gasnikov, rector of Innopolis University, compared the human brain's efficiency to AI, noting that while the number of neurons in both is similar, the brain is far more effective. "AI is essentially a large tool for solving complex multidisciplinary problems," he said.Svetlana Merkushina, executive director of Sber’s Education Industry Center, discussed the role of AI in education, emphasizing that AI should not be feared. However, she stressed that the responsibility for defining its boundaries lies with humans. Merkushina also spoke about projects aimed at developing AI-powered assistants for researchers and educators, highlighting trends such as accessibility, multimodality, and specialized AI.Fedor Senatov, director of the Biomedical Engineering Institute at NITU MISIS, advocated for the active use of AI in science and education, particularly in developing technologies like robotic surgeons. He also stressed the importance of bioethics in this field.Elena Bryzgulina, head of the Philosophy of Education Department at Moscow State University, pointed out the need for ethical frameworks for AI developers, educators, and researchers. She emphasized the importance of instilling ethical standards in students at all stages of their education.The discussion also touched on the challenges posed by AI, including the need to develop critical thinking skills, create affordable technologies, and protect personal data. Despite the rapid advancement of AI, the participants agreed that it should be seen as a tool rather than a threat.In conclusion, Fursenko noted that while the development of AI in education should be supported, its potential consequences must be carefully considered. "Education must evolve in line with the needs of society and stay on a par with international developments," he said.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists.Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

