International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/putins-message-to-iv-young-scientists-congress-russia-is-open-to-global-scientific-collaboration-1121034226.html
Putin's Message to IV Young Scientists Congress: Russia is 'Open to Global Scientific Collaboration'
Putin's Message to IV Young Scientists Congress: Russia is 'Open to Global Scientific Collaboration'
Sputnik International
Russia is always open to constructive, truly equal, and mutually-beneficial international partnerships in science, stated the Russian president.
2024-11-28T14:46+0000
2024-11-28T17:46+0000
russia
4th young scientists congress
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121035915_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4fd807089c741ede19abe7e5cd4884.jpg
At the plenary session of the IV Congress of Young Scientists in Russia’s Sirius, President Vladimir Putin’s greeting was read by his assistant, Andrei Fursenko. In his message, Putin expressed Russia’s commitment to fostering international scientific collaboration, stating, "Russia is open to constructive, equal, and mutually beneficial international partnerships in science."The president also stressed the importance of integrating efforts from various countries, including education, workforce training, and industrial production, to achieve significant scientific advancements. He further emphasized the significance of the BRICS Young Scientists Forum being held during the congress, stating that it aims to enhance BRICS's role in the global scientific dialogue, especially in the context of a rapidly evolving multipolar world.Putin expressed his belief that the discussions at the Congress would be "substantive and constructive," and that the ideas and initiatives proposed would lead to practical outcomes, helping to bring groundbreaking ideas from young research teams in Russia and other countries to fruition.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/are-there-limits-to-science-diplomacy-1121030191.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121035915_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_395b8ee1ee9841bee7329daf0a53867e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
congress of young scientists, russia, sirius, science, scientists
congress of young scientists, russia, sirius, science, scientists

Putin's Message to IV Young Scientists Congress: Russia is 'Open to Global Scientific Collaboration'

14:46 GMT 28.11.2024 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 28.11.2024)
© Фотохост Конгресса молодых учёных / Go to the mediabankThe 4th Young Scientists Congress. Plenary session.
The 4th Young Scientists Congress. Plenary session. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
© Фотохост Конгресса молодых учёных
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The country is always open to constructive, truly equal, and mutually-beneficial international partnerships in science, stated the Russian president.
At the plenary session of the IV Congress of Young Scientists in Russia’s Sirius, President Vladimir Putin’s greeting was read by his assistant, Andrei Fursenko. In his message, Putin expressed Russia’s commitment to fostering international scientific collaboration, stating, "Russia is open to constructive, equal, and mutually beneficial international partnerships in science."
The president also stressed the importance of integrating efforts from various countries, including education, workforce training, and industrial production, to achieve significant scientific advancements.
"Active involvement of businesses in these processes will help us achieve meaningful results more quickly, strengthen technological and industrial sovereignty, and respond more effectively to the challenges of our time," Putin added.
He further emphasized the significance of the BRICS Young Scientists Forum being held during the congress, stating that it aims to enhance BRICS's role in the global scientific dialogue, especially in the context of a rapidly evolving multipolar world.
Putin expressed his belief that the discussions at the Congress would be "substantive and constructive," and that the ideas and initiatives proposed would lead to practical outcomes, helping to bring groundbreaking ideas from young research teams in Russia and other countries to fruition.
4th Young Scientists Congress 2024. Are There Boundaries to Science Diplomacy? - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
Russia
Are There Limits to Science Diplomacy?
Yesterday, 10:02 GMT
The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists.
Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала