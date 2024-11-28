https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/putins-message-to-iv-young-scientists-congress-russia-is-open-to-global-scientific-collaboration-1121034226.html

Putin's Message to IV Young Scientists Congress: Russia is 'Open to Global Scientific Collaboration'

Russia is always open to constructive, truly equal, and mutually-beneficial international partnerships in science, stated the Russian president.

russia

4th young scientists congress

At the plenary session of the IV Congress of Young Scientists in Russia’s Sirius, President Vladimir Putin’s greeting was read by his assistant, Andrei Fursenko. In his message, Putin expressed Russia’s commitment to fostering international scientific collaboration, stating, "Russia is open to constructive, equal, and mutually beneficial international partnerships in science."The president also stressed the importance of integrating efforts from various countries, including education, workforce training, and industrial production, to achieve significant scientific advancements. He further emphasized the significance of the BRICS Young Scientists Forum being held during the congress, stating that it aims to enhance BRICS's role in the global scientific dialogue, especially in the context of a rapidly evolving multipolar world.Putin expressed his belief that the discussions at the Congress would be "substantive and constructive," and that the ideas and initiatives proposed would lead to practical outcomes, helping to bring groundbreaking ideas from young research teams in Russia and other countries to fruition.The IV Congress of Young Scientists takes place from November 27-29 in Russia's Sirius federal territory. Part of the Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), the event brings together leading scientists, government officials, industry partners, and young researchers from Russia and abroad. Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science, and the Coordination Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education, it highlights the achievements of the next generation of scientists. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

