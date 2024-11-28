https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/pakistan-russia-in-final-stages-of-finalizing-oil-payment-mechanism-1121028371.html

Pakistan, Russia in Final Stages of Finalizing Oil Payment Mechanism

Pakistan, Russia in Final Stages of Finalizing Oil Payment Mechanism

Sputnik International

Pakistan is interested in continuing to buy Russian oil and the process of working out a payment mechanism for oil supplies between the two countries is in its final stages, the speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-11-28T07:03+0000

2024-11-28T07:03+0000

2024-11-28T07:03+0000

economy

india

sardar ayaz sadiq

pakistan

russia

national assembly

brics

trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119515712_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_c71c3123e423d8e7ddc3c2034d8cbf0c.jpg

"Pakistan is very interested in purchasing Russian oil. Now we are in the final stage of working out the payment mechanism. I believe everything will be implemented, once it is agreed upon," Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said. Coordinator to Pakistani Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said in October that Pakistan planned to increase oil imports from Russia in the near future, with about 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil already purchased in 2023. Russia could become Pakistan's largest trading partner, both in terms of exports and imports, once all banking issues are settled, the speaker pointed out.The speaker also noted Pakistan’s intention to join BRICS as a partner nation, adding that Russia had supported the country’s application.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-can-reshape-global-political-economic-landscape-as-brics-chair---pakistani-senator-1120737150.html

pakistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia pakistan relations, russia pakistan cooperation, russia pakistan trade, russia pakistan bilateral oil payment