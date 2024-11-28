https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/supplies-of-israeli-air-defense-systems-to-slovakia-expected-to-start-in-2025-1121027056.html
Supplies of Israeli Air Defense Systems to Slovakia Expected to Start in 2025
The start of deliveries of the Barak MX air defense systems purchased from Israel to Slovakia is planned for the end of 2025, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The start of deliveries of the Barak MX air defense systems purchased from Israel to Slovakia is planned for the end of 2025, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said.
Earlier, Slovakia bought six Israeli Barak MX air defense systems to replace the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system previously transferred to Ukraine.
"The first parts of the first of the six batteries should arrive at the end of 2025, the battery should be fully operational in early 2026," Kalinak told reporters after a government meeting.
He said the agreement for the supply of air defense systems contains conditions that make it unprofitable for the Israeli manufacturer to delay deliveries.
In mid-June 2023, the Slovak Defense Ministry said the country would seek its own air defense solution, despite the allied assistance that the republic was forced to resort to by transferring the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The ministry turned to 11 countries that produce the systems the country needs. In August 2024, the Slovak government approved the purchase of six Israeli Barak MX systems, the contract was worth $585 million.
At the end of October 2024, the Supreme Audit Office of Slovakia reported that the republic had provided Kiev with military equipment worth almost $739 million since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. As a result of these actions, Slovakia itself was left without an air defense system.
In April 2022, Slovakia transferred the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. In April 2023, the Slovak side also completed the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. With the arrival of the Robert Fico government
in the fall of 2023, the supply of military aid to Kiev from state resources
was stopped.
Fico claimed that the MiG-29 fighters were transferred to Ukraine in April 2023 in gross violation of the Slovak Constitution. He also criticized the previous government for transferring a fully functioning S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. The politician stated that it is completely unclear how Slovakia will resolve the air defense issue in the coming years.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said the West pumping weapons into Ukraine does not contribute to talks.