Trump's Future Adviser Studying Idea of Truce in Ukraine at Early Stage of Talks - Reports
Mike Waltz, the future national security adviser in the presidential administration of Donald Trump, is analyzing several ideas to settle the Ukrainian conflict, particularly a possible ceasefire at the early stage of peace talks, the CNN broadcaster reported.
Sources told CNN that the strategy is currently under development, but Trump's team is likely to push a temporary freeze of the military conflict at the early stage of the peace negotiations. The future US administration is also expected to exert pressure on Europe and NATO so that they take more of the burden of Ukraine's support. Waltz is also going to analyze the ideas of Keith Kellogg, who has been recently announced as Trump's future presidential assistant and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. On Sunday, Waltz said that Trump's team plans to work with the Biden administration on the possibility of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
