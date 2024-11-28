https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/us-mercenary-seems-to-flee-ukraine-battlefield-after-only-one-month-over-fighters-deaths-1121029623.html

Spooked by Huge Death Count, US Merc Ditches Ukraine Battlefield After Just One Month

Despite initially describing his trip to Ukraine as an "eastern European vacation" prior to his arrival, a US mercenary returned to the United States about only a month after being sent to the frontline over apparent fears caused by the deaths of fellow foreign fighters in his unit, the mercenary’s social media posts showed.

Jacob Henderson, a young father from Ohio, came to Ukraine in early August, after a brief transit through Krakow, Poland, according to posts on his personal account on Facebook (owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism). After working as a technician and mechanic at various car dealerships in Ohio, Henderson was apparently trying to find a new career option when he began looking for flights to Poland in May, his earlier posts showed. Eventually in June, Henderson booked a flight from Columbus, Ohio to Krakow, Poland scheduled for early August. Henderson went to visit his nine-year-old son in mid-June before sharing a picture of his flight departing from the US on August 1. After spending a few days in Poland, Henderson apparently went to the training camp for foreign fighters located in Lvov, Ukraine by late August, his subsequent social media posts showed. When one of his friends asked him what he planned to do in Ukraine, Henderson’s answers indicated the financial motives behind his decision to become a mercenary. After almost two months of training, Henderson was finally sent to the frontline in eastern Ukraine in early October. After sharing a picture of himself smiling in full tactical gear while holding his M4 rifle on October 8, Henderson’s adventure on the frontline took a sharp depressing turn shortly afterwards. Four days after the picture of him smiling, Henderson shared the news of the death of another US mercenary in his unit on October 12. In a subsequent post on October 16, Henderson shared some details of some minor injuries he sustained. About one month later, Henderson paid tribute to another deceased mercenary, while revealing that he had actually returned to the US. Henderson even admitted that he faced troubles adjusting to life back home. Similar to many other foreign fighters who came to Ukraine with no prior military experience, Henderson likely cut short his "eastern European vacation" in Ukraine after being confronted with the realities of modern warfare, including the deaths of his fellow fighters from the US.

