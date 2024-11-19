https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/russia-colombia-to-create-group-to-analyze-situation-with-colombian-mercenaries-1120923389.html

Russia, Colombia to Create Group to Analyze Situation With Colombian Mercenaries

Russia, Colombia to Create Group to Analyze Situation With Colombian Mercenaries

Sputnik International

Russia and Colombia will create a group that will analyze the situation with Colombian mercenaries detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo told reporters.

2024-11-19T02:36+0000

2024-11-19T02:36+0000

2024-11-19T03:56+0000

military

sergey lavrov

russia

colombia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian federal security service (fsb)

russian criminal code

mercenaries

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/13/1120923229_0:23:1644:948_1920x0_80_0_0_3a693c136916a425b754fee9328626fe.jpg

Last week, he visited Russia, where he met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "Yes, we touched on the topic [of mercenaries at a meeting with Lavrov in Russia], of course, this topic worries us, we talked about prisoners, agreed with Minister Lavrov that we will create a group that will study these cases," Murillo said. He added that Colombia was concerned about the participation of a number of its citizens in the conflict in Ukraine. "This is a personal decision for everyone, but we recommend against doing this, we would not like to have among our citizens those who provide such services in another country," the minister said. In late August, the FSB detained two mercenaries from Colombia on suspicion of participating in military operations on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the search, documents were found on the detainees that confirm their illegal actions, as well as a Ukrainian-style military uniform with the symbols of nationalist battalion "Carpathian Sich." Criminal cases have been opened on the grounds of crimes under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code. According to the publication, 36-year-old Jose Aron Medina and 47-year-old Alexander Ante flew from Poland to Madrid, from where they then went home on a flight with a transfer in Venezuela. Having arrived at the Caracas airport on July 18, they stopped communicating with their relatives. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," and that Russian troops would continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine. Those who came to fight for money admitted in many interviews that the Ukrainian military poorly coordinated their actions, and the chances of surviving in battle are small, since the intensity of the conflict was incomparable with their usual Afghanistan and the Middle East. In March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 13,387 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine since the start of the Russian special operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/family-of-colombian-mercenary-killed-in-ukraine-receives-no-compensation-from-kiev---widow-1119880679.html

russia

colombia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign mercenaries in ukraine, russia colombia relations, colombian mercenaries in ukraine, colombians died in ukraine, russia kills mercenaries,