International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-calls-possible-nato-plans-to-deploy-contingent-in-ukraine-provocative-1121042126.html
Russia Calls Possible NATO Plans to Deploy Contingent in Ukraine Provocative
Russia Calls Possible NATO Plans to Deploy Contingent in Ukraine Provocative
Sputnik International
Possible NATO plans of deployment of a so-called "peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine, unveiled by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), are provocative and indicate the West's intention to enter into an even deeper confrontation with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.
2024-11-29T12:30+0000
2024-11-29T12:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
us arms for ukraine
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
"If such plans exist, and the SVR always provides well-founded, verified information, then of course, such plans cannot be called anything other than provocative. Such plans, if an attempt is made to implement them, will of course mean even greater involvement of the West in a direct military confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said. The West is already very deeply involved in such a confrontation, the official added. Earlier in the day, the SVR said that the West was planning to deploy some 100,000 "peacekeepers" in Ukraine to restore Ukraine's combat capability. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the deployment of peacekeepers was possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-region-and-advance-westward-1121041337.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine peace keepers
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine peace keepers

Russia Calls Possible NATO Plans to Deploy Contingent in Ukraine Provocative

12:30 GMT 29.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Possible NATO plans of deployment of a so-called "peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine, unveiled by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), are provocative and indicate the West's intention to enter into an even deeper confrontation with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.
"If such plans exist, and the SVR always provides well-founded, verified information, then of course, such plans cannot be called anything other than provocative. Such plans, if an attempt is made to implement them, will of course mean even greater involvement of the West in a direct military confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said.
The West is already very deeply involved in such a confrontation, the official added.
A Russian serviceman of the 1430th Motorised Rifle Gaurds Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is seen at a position in the Zaporozhye sector of the frontline - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk Region and Advance Westward
11:33 GMT
Earlier in the day, the SVR said that the West was planning to deploy some 100,000 "peacekeepers" in Ukraine to restore Ukraine's combat capability.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the deployment of peacekeepers was possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала