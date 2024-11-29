https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-calls-possible-nato-plans-to-deploy-contingent-in-ukraine-provocative-1121042126.html

Russia Calls Possible NATO Plans to Deploy Contingent in Ukraine Provocative

Possible NATO plans of deployment of a so-called "peacekeeping contingent" in Ukraine, unveiled by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), are provocative and indicate the West's intention to enter into an even deeper confrontation with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.

"If such plans exist, and the SVR always provides well-founded, verified information, then of course, such plans cannot be called anything other than provocative. Such plans, if an attempt is made to implement them, will of course mean even greater involvement of the West in a direct military confrontation with Russia," Galuzin said. The West is already very deeply involved in such a confrontation, the official added. Earlier in the day, the SVR said that the West was planning to deploy some 100,000 "peacekeepers" in Ukraine to restore Ukraine's combat capability. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the deployment of peacekeepers was possible only with the consent of the parties to the conflict.

