Russian Intel Warns NATO Plans to Freeze Conflict and Occupy Ukraine Under Peacekeeping Pretext

NATO is increasingly drifting towards the need to freeze the conflict in Ukraine in order to restore the Ukrainian armed forces' combat capability for a retaliation attempt, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Friday.

2024-11-29T09:53+0000

2024-11-29T09:53+0000

2024-11-29T09:53+0000

"According to the information at the SVR’s disposal, in light of the apparent lack of prospects for a strategic defeat for Russia on the battlefield, NATO has become increasingly inclined towards the need to freeze the conflict in Ukraine. The West sees the implementation of this scenario as an opportunity to rebuild the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces and thoroughly prepare Kiev for a potential retaliation. NATO is already setting up training centers in Ukraine, through which it plans to train at least one million mobilized Ukrainian soldiers," the SVR said in a statement. NATO is actively working with Western military-industrial companies, such as Germany's Rheinmetall, demanding investments from them, as well as sending specialists and equipment to Ukraine, the SVR said. NATO is expected to focus on the restoration of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex during the truce, the statement added. The SVR also mentioned that the West would deploy "peacekeeping forces" about 100,000 strong to restore Ukraine's combat capability. According to the SVR's data, the territories proposed to be divided among the occupying powers are defined as follows: the Black Sea coast will be given to the Romanian "peacekeepers," the western regions of Ukraine will be controlled by Poland, the central and eastern parts of the country will be ceded to Germany, and the northern regions, including the capital, will be given to the United Kingdom. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.

