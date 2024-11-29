https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-region-and-advance-westward-1121041337.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk Region and Advance Westward

The Russian military has liberated two settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ministry of Defense has reported.

The Russian military has liberated two settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Ministry of Defense has reported."Units of the Vostok Battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Razdolnoye," the report on the progress of the special military operation states.In addition, units of the Central Battlegroup have captured the village of Vorovskoye.Furthermore, between November 23 and 29, Russian forces launched a massive series of 32 group strikes using precision weapons and strike drones against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and the energy infrastructure that supports them. The targets also included military airfield infrastructure, assembly and storage areas for aerial and naval drones, arsenals, and the locations of Ukrainian military units, foreign instructors, technical specialists, and mercenaries.Two launchers with experimental Grom-2 ballistic missiles, as well as a launcher and transport-loading vehicle for Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile system, were also destroyed.Other developments include:The Tsentr Battlegroup repelled 53 Ukrainian counterattacks, inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian forces. Over the course of the week, the group destroyed more than 2,910 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, and various military vehicles, including seven armored vehicles, 31 field artillery pieces, and 27 trucks. The group targeted seven mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two ranger brigades, a marine brigade, three territorial defense brigades, and a national guard brigade.The Zapad Battlegroup captured the settlement of Kopanki in the Kharkov region and repelled 28 Ukrainian counterattacks. Ukrainian losses included over 3,150 soldiers, two tanks, 13 armored vehicles (including three US-made M113 APCs), 28 trucks, and 18 artillery pieces, including six 155mm NATO-made howitzers. Additionally, 10 electronic warfare stations and 21 ammunition depots were destroyed. The battlegroup's operations targeted five mechanized brigades, one air assault brigade, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and a national guard brigade.The Sever Battlegroup inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian forces, including up to 2,420 soldiers and 10 tanks. Other losses included 32 armored vehicles, 105 trucks, three HIMARS rocket systems, two US-made MLRS, and 20 artillery pieces. The group continued its operations in Kursk, striking two tank brigades, five mechanized brigades, two assault landing brigades, and multiple territorial defense and marine brigades. The group's efforts in the Kharkov direction further disrupted Ukrainian positions.The Yug Battlegroup advanced to more advantageous positions, destroying forces from four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two airborne brigades, and other Ukrainian units. The group repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks, resulting in losses of over 2,790 soldiers, five armored vehicles, 19 trucks, and 10 artillery pieces, including eight NATO-produced pieces. Additionally, eight ammunition depots were destroyed during the week.The Vostok Battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukrainian formations, including up to 960 soldiers, six tanks (two of which were Leopard models), and 14 artillery pieces. The group also repelled eight counterattacks from Ukrainian assault groups. Targets included two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an artillery brigade, and six territorial defense brigades.The Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted losses on Ukrainian forces, including up to 390 soldiers, five artillery pieces (including three US-made M777 howitzers), and 23 vehicles. The group's operations targeted two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades, and a national guard brigade.

