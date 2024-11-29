International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Destroyed, Intercepted 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russia Destroyed, Intercepted 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
This night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry said. It said 29 drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, eight over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions each and one over Crimea.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
Russia Destroyed, Intercepted 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

05:06 GMT 29.11.2024
Russian Air Defense Troops monitor airspace over Moscow region. File photo.
Russian Air Defense Troops monitor airspace over Moscow region. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry said.
It said 29 drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, eight over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions each and one over Crimea.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
