https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-destroyed-intercepted-47-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1121037544.html

Russia Destroyed, Intercepted 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia Destroyed, Intercepted 47 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Sputnik International

This night, Russian air defenses destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-11-29T05:06+0000

2024-11-29T05:06+0000

2024-11-29T05:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

russian army

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113929892_0:189:2970:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_899e5c29b4a22d171d3f551638c3b356.jpg

"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs," the ministry said. It said 29 drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, eight over the Krasnodar Territory, three over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh regions each and one over Crimea.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/captured-uk-mercenary-calls-ukraines-kursk-offensive-a-mistake-1121036639.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, ukrainian crisis, russian army, ukraine drone terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks on russian territory