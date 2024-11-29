https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russian-defense-minister-arrives-in-north-korea-on-official-visit-1121037735.html
Russian Defense Minister Arrives in North Korea on Official Visit
PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has arrived in North Korea for an official visit, the Russian ministry said on Friday.
"During the official visit of the Russian defense minister to North Korea, a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of the military and military-political leadership of the republic are planned," the ministry said in a statement.An official welcome ceremony for the Russian delegation, featuring an honor guard of the Korean People’s Army, took place at Sunan International Airport, located in the suburbs of Pyongyang. At the foot of the aircraft’s stairs, the head of the Russian defense delegation was greeted by North Korea’s Minister of Defense, General of the Army No Kwang Chol.In June, Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in conformity with Russian and North Korean laws.
"During the official visit of the Russian defense minister to North Korea, a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of the military and military-political leadership
of the republic are planned," the ministry said in a statement.
An official welcome ceremony for the Russian delegation, featuring an honor guard of the Korean People’s Army, took place at Sunan International Airport, located in the suburbs of Pyongyang. At the foot of the aircraft’s stairs, the head of the Russian defense delegation was greeted by North Korea’s Minister of Defense, General of the Army No Kwang Chol.
In June, Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in conformity with Russian and North Korean laws.