International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/biden-calls-russias-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-sites-outrageous-1121038320.html
Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'
Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory.
2024-11-29T05:52+0000
2024-11-29T05:52+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
us
joe biden
russia
ukrainian crisis
pentagon
army tactical missile system (atacms)
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
us arms for ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120292504_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_c0327a468c614a18a0138448094fedb9.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory. "This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against [Russia]," The White House quoted Biden as saying. The president also once again stated that Washington will continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the next batch is "underway." The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a $725 million assistance package for Ukraine. The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder has confirmed that the Biden administration had authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks were focused on the western Russian region of Kursk. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He said Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-target-ukraines-western-weapons-in-response-to-kievs-strikes-deep-into-its-territory-1121035740.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/oreshnik-missile-putin-unveils-new-details-of-its-destructive-power-1121031302.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120292504_32:0:2763:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c42e3032e047606c089a88b004d9cf6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, us arms for ukraine, ukraine conflict, atacms biden
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, us arms for ukraine, ukraine conflict, atacms biden

Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'

05:52 GMT 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonUnited States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters
United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday called Russia's response strikes on locations of Kiev's military facilities "outrageous."
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory.
"This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against [Russia]," The White House quoted Biden as saying.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Target Ukraine's Western Weapons in Response to Kiev's Strikes Deep Into Its Territory
Yesterday, 17:24 GMT
The president also once again stated that Washington will continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the next batch is "underway."
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a $725 million assistance package for Ukraine. The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
Screenshot of social media video showing Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system targeting a major defense-related enterprise in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Military
Oreshnik Missile: Putin Unveils New Details of Its Destructive Power
Yesterday, 10:32 GMT
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder has confirmed that the Biden administration had authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks were focused on the western Russian region of Kursk.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He said Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала