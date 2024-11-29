https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/biden-calls-russias-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-sites-outrageous-1121038320.html
Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory.
"This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against [Russia]," The White House quoted Biden as saying. The president also once again stated that Washington will continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the next batch is "underway." The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a $725 million assistance package for Ukraine. The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder has confirmed that the Biden administration had authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks were focused on the western Russian region of Kursk. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He said Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday called Russia's response strikes on locations of Kiev's military facilities "outrageous."
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory.
"This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against [Russia]," The White House quoted Biden as saying.
The president also once again stated that Washington will continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the next batch is "underway."
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a $725 million assistance package for Ukraine. The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).
Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder has confirmed that the Biden administration had authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks were focused on the western Russian region of Kursk.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He said Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile
on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.