https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/biden-calls-russias-retaliatory-strikes-on-ukrainian-military-sites-outrageous-1121038320.html

Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'

Biden Calls Russia's Retaliatory Strikes on Ukrainian Military Sites 'Outrageous'

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory.

2024-11-29T05:52+0000

2024-11-29T05:52+0000

2024-11-29T05:52+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

us

joe biden

russia

ukrainian crisis

pentagon

army tactical missile system (atacms)

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120292504_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_c0327a468c614a18a0138448094fedb9.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Russian armed forces have struck the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons systems during the week in response to Kiev's strikes deep into Russian territory. "This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against [Russia]," The White House quoted Biden as saying. The president also once again stated that Washington will continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, adding that the next batch is "underway." The Biden administration is reportedly preparing a $725 million assistance package for Ukraine. The package is expected to include a variety of anti-tank weapons from US stockpiles, including land mines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder has confirmed that the Biden administration had authorized Kiev to use long-range US-supplied missiles, such as ATACMS, to strike deep into Russian territory. He said that the attacks were focused on the western Russian region of Kursk. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had struck targets in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19, using ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadows. He said Russia successfully test-fired an Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-target-ukraines-western-weapons-in-response-to-kievs-strikes-deep-into-its-territory-1121035740.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/oreshnik-missile-putin-unveils-new-details-of-its-destructive-power-1121031302.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, us arms for ukraine, ukraine conflict, atacms biden