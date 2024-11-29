https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/south-korea-completes-development-of-new-homegrown-missile-defense-system---reports-1121040762.html
South Korea Completes Development of New Homegrown Missile Defense System - Reports
South Korea has completed development of a new domestically developed long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) system to counter North Korea's alleged nuclear and missile threats, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The new system will operate alongside the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and the domestically developed M-SAM II, both of which target threats at altitudes of 40 kilometers (25 miles) or lower. Upon completion of development, South Korea is expected to launch production of the L-SAM next year and deploy it to the armed forces in the mid-to-late 2020s. Once in service, the L-SAM is expected to take a key role in the country's multi-layered missile shield, dubbed the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the news agency said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has completed development of a new domestically developed long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) system to counter North Korea's alleged nuclear and missile threats, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The new system will operate alongside the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and the domestically developed M-SAM II, both of which target threats at altitudes of 40 kilometers (25 miles) or lower.
"Even if North Korea attempts a missile provocation, the North cannot penetrate our military's sturdy defense system," South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was quoted as saying by Yonhap.
Upon completion of development, South Korea is expected to launch production of the L-SAM next year and deploy it to the armed forces in the mid-to-late 2020s.
Once in service, the L-SAM is expected to take a key role in the country's multi-layered missile shield, dubbed the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the news agency said.