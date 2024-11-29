International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/south-korea-completes-development-of-new-homegrown-missile-defense-system---reports-1121040762.html
South Korea Completes Development of New Homegrown Missile Defense System - Reports
South Korea Completes Development of New Homegrown Missile Defense System - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea has completed development of a new domestically developed long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) system to counter North Korea's alleged nuclear and missile threats, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
2024-11-29T10:03+0000
2024-11-29T10:03+0000
military
south korea
north korea
l-sam
asian version of nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116456768_0:0:3325:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_9baf15cf808efd1d5b482535a6b37803.jpg
The new system will operate alongside the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and the domestically developed M-SAM II, both of which target threats at altitudes of 40 kilometers (25 miles) or lower. Upon completion of development, South Korea is expected to launch production of the L-SAM next year and deploy it to the armed forces in the mid-to-late 2020s. Once in service, the L-SAM is expected to take a key role in the country's multi-layered missile shield, dubbed the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the news agency said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-n-korea-partnership-deal-aims-to-reduce-new-war-risk-in-northeast-asia---belousov-1121039821.html
south korea
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116456768_327:0:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_861367ec80a8387a96c054f4c0e0d45b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, south korea missiles, south korea militarizm, korean peninsula nuclear threats, south korea air defense
asian version of nato, south korea missiles, south korea militarizm, korean peninsula nuclear threats, south korea air defense

South Korea Completes Development of New Homegrown Missile Defense System - Reports

10:03 GMT 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / JMIn this image taken from video provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's first underwater-launched ballistic missile is test-fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine at an undisclosed location in the waters of South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
In this image taken from video provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's first underwater-launched ballistic missile is test-fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine at an undisclosed location in the waters of South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
© AP Photo / JM
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has completed development of a new domestically developed long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) system to counter North Korea's alleged nuclear and missile threats, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.
The new system will operate alongside the US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and the domestically developed M-SAM II, both of which target threats at altitudes of 40 kilometers (25 miles) or lower.

"Even if North Korea attempts a missile provocation, the North cannot penetrate our military's sturdy defense system," South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, September 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2024
Military
Partnership Deal With N. Korea Aims to Reduce War Risks in Northeast Asia - Russian Defense Chief
08:20 GMT
Upon completion of development, South Korea is expected to launch production of the L-SAM next year and deploy it to the armed forces in the mid-to-late 2020s.
Once in service, the L-SAM is expected to take a key role in the country's multi-layered missile shield, dubbed the Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), the news agency said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала