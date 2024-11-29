https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/russia-n-korea-partnership-deal-aims-to-reduce-new-war-risk-in-northeast-asia---belousov-1121039821.html

Russia-N. Korea Partnership Deal Aims to Reduce New War Risk in Northeast Asia - Belousov

The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is aimed at reducing the risk of a new war in Northeast Asia, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is aimed at reducing the risk of a new war in Northeast Asia, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.Expansion of Miliitary Cooperation Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is actively expanding, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated on Friday.The Russian Defense Minister expressed confidence that "today's negotiations will further strengthen the Russian-Korean strategic partnership in the defense sector."In response, North Korea's Defense Minister emphasized the priority of combat friendship and cooperation between the two nations' armed forces.He also noted that "active exchanges and cooperation are currently underway between the military departments of our countries, including high-level delegation exchanges."

