Russia-N. Korea Partnership Deal Aims to Reduce New War Risk in Northeast Asia - Belousov
Russia-N. Korea Partnership Deal Aims to Reduce New War Risk in Northeast Asia - Belousov
Sputnik International
The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is aimed at reducing the risk of a new war in Northeast Asia, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.
Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is actively expanding, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated on Friday.The Russian Defense Minister expressed confidence that "today's negotiations will further strengthen the Russian-Korean strategic partnership in the defense sector."In response, North Korea's Defense Minister emphasized the priority of combat friendship and cooperation between the two nations' armed forces.He also noted that "active exchanges and cooperation are currently underway between the military departments of our countries, including high-level delegation exchanges."
Russia-N. Korea Partnership Deal Aims to Reduce New War Risk in Northeast Asia - Belousov

PYONGYANG (Sputnik) - Earlier today, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belouso arrived in North Korea for an official visit.
The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea is aimed at reducing the risk of a new war in Northeast Asia, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

"It is aimed at playing a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia, making a positive contribution to maintaining the balance of power in the region, and reducing the risk of a relapse of war on the peninsula. And, of course, it aims to lay the foundation for building a new Eurasian security system," Belousov said during talks with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol in Pyongyang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. June 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2024
World
North Korea Ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership With Russia - Report
11 November, 23:25 GMT

Expansion of Miliitary Cooperation

Military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is actively expanding, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated on Friday.
"Today, the friendly ties between Russia and the DPRK are expanding dynamically in all areas, including military cooperation. We are committed to implementing all agreements reached at the highest level and look forward to close and productive collaboration with our Korean counterparts," Belousov said during talks with North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol in Pyongyang.
The Russian Defense Minister expressed confidence that "today's negotiations will further strengthen the Russian-Korean strategic partnership in the defense sector."
In response, North Korea's Defense Minister emphasized the priority of combat friendship and cooperation between the two nations' armed forces.
"Continuously reinforcing and developing these ties is the unwavering position of our army," he underlined.
He also noted that "active exchanges and cooperation are currently underway between the military departments of our countries, including high-level delegation exchanges."
"We highly value this," the minister added, expressing confidence that the official visit by Russia's Defense Minister to the DPRK "marks a key moment for exchanging valuable and constructive proposals. These will enhance the defense capabilities and security of both nations while fostering friendship, cooperation, and development between their armed forces."
