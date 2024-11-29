https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/syrian-army-launches-counteroffensive-in-aleppo-idlib-to-repel-militant-attacks---reports-1121038483.html

Syrian Army Launches Counteroffensive in Aleppo, Idlib to Repel Militant Attacks - Reports

Syrian Army Launches Counteroffensive in Aleppo, Idlib to Repel Militant Attacks - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian army, having begun to repel the militants' attack, is conducting a counteroffensive against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra*) in Aleppo and Idlib, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported.

2024-11-29T06:00+0000

2024-11-29T06:00+0000

2024-11-29T06:10+0000

world

syria

syrian defense ministry

middle east

hayat tahrir al-sham

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_a82c8b8b3f585ae253342541c3f8ab09.jpg

On Thursday, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said militants associated with al-Nusra attacked the area controlled by the Syrian government in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib on November 27, and at least 400 militants were killed. Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the government army had engaged terrorists who had attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib last Wednesday. In violation of the deescalation agreement, groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacked villages, settlements, and military positions in Aleppo and Idlib. According to the ministry, the army responded to the attack, and the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment. An armed conflict has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. Separate groups of terrorists continue to operate in the desert areas of northern and northeastern Syria after the army liberated most of the country. Terrorists periodically carry out raids on civilian and military vehicles on highways and terrorize residents of remote villages. The Syrian army continues active targeted operations to eliminate the remaining militant groups.Terrorist Actions in Syria Part of US Plan to Destabilize West Asia - Iranian Ministry Recent actions of terrorist groups in Syria are part of the plan of Tel Aviv and Washington to destabilize the West Asian region, as well as a gross violation of the Astana process agreements, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.*banned in Russia as terrorist organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/syria-to-us-occupation-forces-get-out-1119722468.html

syria

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mideast war, islamist offensive syria, syrian counteroffensive, civil war in syria, hayat tahrir al-sham syria, syria jihadists