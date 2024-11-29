https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/syrian-army-launches-counteroffensive-in-aleppo-idlib-to-repel-militant-attacks---reports-1121038483.html
Syrian Army Launches Counteroffensive in Aleppo, Idlib to Repel Militant Attacks - Reports
Syrian Army Launches Counteroffensive in Aleppo, Idlib to Repel Militant Attacks - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian army, having begun to repel the militants' attack, is conducting a counteroffensive against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra*) in Aleppo and Idlib, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported.
2024-11-29T06:00+0000
2024-11-29T06:00+0000
2024-11-29T06:10+0000
world
syria
syrian defense ministry
middle east
hayat tahrir al-sham
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_a82c8b8b3f585ae253342541c3f8ab09.jpg
On Thursday, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said militants associated with al-Nusra attacked the area controlled by the Syrian government in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib on November 27, and at least 400 militants were killed. Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the government army had engaged terrorists who had attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib last Wednesday. In violation of the deescalation agreement, groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacked villages, settlements, and military positions in Aleppo and Idlib. According to the ministry, the army responded to the attack, and the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment. An armed conflict has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. Separate groups of terrorists continue to operate in the desert areas of northern and northeastern Syria after the army liberated most of the country. Terrorists periodically carry out raids on civilian and military vehicles on highways and terrorize residents of remote villages. The Syrian army continues active targeted operations to eliminate the remaining militant groups.Terrorist Actions in Syria Part of US Plan to Destabilize West Asia - Iranian Ministry Recent actions of terrorist groups in Syria are part of the plan of Tel Aviv and Washington to destabilize the West Asian region, as well as a gross violation of the Astana process agreements, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.*banned in Russia as terrorist organization
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/syria-to-us-occupation-forces-get-out-1119722468.html
syria
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e67cb1dedd4ceb18ec1fc95983c3f59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast war, islamist offensive syria, syrian counteroffensive, civil war in syria, hayat tahrir al-sham syria, syria jihadists
mideast war, islamist offensive syria, syrian counteroffensive, civil war in syria, hayat tahrir al-sham syria, syria jihadists
Syrian Army Launches Counteroffensive in Aleppo, Idlib to Repel Militant Attacks - Reports
06:00 GMT 29.11.2024 (Updated: 06:10 GMT 29.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian army, having begun to repel the militants' attack, is conducting a counteroffensive against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra*) in Aleppo and Idlib, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported.
On Thursday, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said militants associated with al-Nusra attacked the area controlled by the Syrian government in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib on November 27, and at least 400 militants were killed.
Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the government army had engaged terrorists
who had attacked the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib last Wednesday. In violation of the deescalation agreement, groups belonging to the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attacked villages, settlements, and military positions in Aleppo and Idlib. According to the ministry, the army responded to the attack, and the terrorists suffered losses in manpower and equipment.
An armed conflict has been ongoing in Syria since 2011
. Separate groups of terrorists continue to operate in the desert areas of northern and northeastern Syria after the army liberated most of the country. Terrorists periodically carry out raids on civilian and military vehicles on highways and terrorize residents of remote villages. The Syrian army continues active targeted operations to eliminate the remaining militant groups.
Terrorist Actions in Syria Part of US Plan to Destabilize West Asia - Iranian Ministry
Recent actions of terrorist groups in Syria are part of the plan of Tel Aviv and Washington to destabilize the West Asian region, as well as a gross violation of the Astana process agreements, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"In response to developments over the past two days in Syria, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a warning about the renewed activity of Takfiri-terrorist groups. Esmaeil Baqaei called for decisive and coordinated measures to prevent the expansion of the scourge of terrorism in the region. Baqaei strongly condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism, describing the recent movements of terrorist groups in Syria as part of the sinister scheme orchestrated by the terrorist Zionist regime and the United States to destabilize the West Asia region," the ministry said in a statement.
*banned in Russia as terrorist organization