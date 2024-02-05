https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/we-defeat-ourselves-us-backed-orgy-of-violence-in-iraq-syria-further-delegitimizes-country-1116610978.html

‘We Defeat Ourselves’: US-Backed Orgy of Violence in Iraq, Syria Further Delegitimizes Country

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter appeared on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Monday to respond to the United States’ violent retaliatory blitz in Iraq and Syria over the weekend, which has killed some 40 people.

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter appeared on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Monday to respond to the United States’ violent retaliatory blitz in Iraq and Syria over the weekend, which has killed some 40 people.The former United Nations weapons inspector, who was shunned in Washington for disputing US intelligence narratives about alleged Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, said the US’ vengeful attacks would not deter strikes on US troops in the region provoked by outrage over American backing of Israel.“You know, this is just the insanity of the cycle of violence that the United States has engaged in,” Ritter concluded. “It's mindless. It's automatic. We don't know any other process. We never once paused and said, 'what are we genuinely trying to accomplish here?'”Ritter claimed the retaliatory strikes would only further worsen the reputation of the United States in the Middle East and across the world, which is already in freefall as a multipolar world order emerges led by countries like China and Russia.“We've just alienated the Iraqi government,” he added. “We've undermined our own legitimacy… We took a bad situation and we made it worse, and it's only going to continue to get worse. We defeat ourselves.”The United States has repeatedly claimed that the illegal, covert presence of US troops in Syria is justified by efforts to defeat the ISIS* terrorist group. But the United States has empowered ISIS-linked fighters through its efforts to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. What’s more, the United States’ close ally has admitted to supplying weapons to ISIS-linked Syrian militants to aid their fight against al-Assad, who is considered an enemy of Israel in the region.“We are a terrorist organization, and we are sponsoring attacks against the legitimate government of Syria,” Ritter lamented. “That's the mission. And I wish every American would recognize this and understand that there's no legitimacy here. It's actually the most illegitimate mission one can imagine. And it should disgust every American that we are literally state sponsors of terrorism.”*ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

