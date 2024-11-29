https://sputnikglobe.com/20241129/us-plans-to-spend-140bln-to-upgrade-nuclear-arsenal-roscongress-reveals-1121040896.html
US Plans to Spend $140bln to Upgrade Nuclear Arsenal, Roscongress Reveals
US Plans to Spend $140bln to Upgrade Nuclear Arsenal, Roscongress Reveals
Sputnik International
The US upgrades its nuclear triad, which includes submarines carrying nuclear warheads, missiles, and strategic bombers, according to a report by the Roscongress Foundation obtained by Sputnik.
2024-11-29T10:10+0000
2024-11-29T10:10+0000
2024-11-29T10:10+0000
world
nuclear triad
nuclear deterrence
us hegemony
trident
us navy
joe biden
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_0:69:2000:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_6b125728ebcc3de2195476b8dba929b8.jpg
"Development of the new LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM], formerly known as the Ground-based Strategic Deterrent [GBSD], is ongoing. It will replace the existing Minuteman III ICBMs in their entirety. Their total number would remain unchanged at 400 for deployment, with another 259 missiles used by the Air Force for continuing tests. For fiscal year 2025, the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested $3.7 billion for research and development for Sentinel," the report read. Sentinel is expected to enter service in the 2030s, several years later than scheduled, and be deployed until the 2070s, the foundation said, adding that the total cost of the ICBM's development has already surpassed first estimates by 81% and is expected to amount to over $140 billion. The new submarines are expected to be equipped with Trident II submarine missiles, which will complete the second phase of life extension to ensure serviceability and reliability throughout the deployment of Columbias. The modernization of Trident's D5LE and D5LE2 life-extended versions is included in the Navy's 2025 budget request at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-will-not-allow-kiev-to-obtain-nuclear-weapons---putin-1121034893.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/how-russias-icbm-design-school-laid-the-groundwork-for-the-oreshnik-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1120980603.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_158:0:1843:1264_1920x0_80_0_0_c8eea004d10db027a6e2cae821a00a08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us nuclear deterrence, us nuclear hegemony, us nukes, us nuclear weaponry, us nukes
us nuclear deterrence, us nuclear hegemony, us nukes, us nuclear weaponry, us nukes
US Plans to Spend $140bln to Upgrade Nuclear Arsenal, Roscongress Reveals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) The US upgrades its nuclear triad, which includes submarines carrying nuclear warheads, missiles, and strategic bombers, according to a report by the Roscongress Foundation obtained by Sputnik.
"Development of the new LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM], formerly known as the Ground-based Strategic Deterrent [GBSD], is ongoing. It will replace the existing Minuteman III ICBMs in their entirety. Their total number would remain unchanged at 400 for deployment, with another 259 missiles used by the Air Force for continuing tests. For fiscal year 2025, the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested $3.7 billion for research and development for Sentinel," the report read.
Sentinel is expected to enter service in the 2030s, several years later than scheduled, and be deployed until the 2070s, the foundation said, adding that the total cost of the ICBM
's development has already surpassed first estimates by 81% and is expected to amount to over $140 billion.
"Starting in the 2030s, Ohio submarines equipped with ballistic missiles will be replaced with Columbia atomic missile carriers... In its budget request for 2025, the US Navy included $9.9 billion for the Columbia class submarine," Roscongress added.
The new submarines are expected to be equipped with Trident II submarine missiles, which will complete the second phase of life extension to ensure serviceability
and reliability throughout the deployment of Columbias. The modernization of Trident's D5LE and D5LE2 life-extended versions is included in the Navy's 2025 budget request at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.
"The triad's air components consist of 46 B-52H strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons and 20 B-2A nuclear strategic bombers. By 2050, they will be fully replaced with B-21 Raider next-generation bombers, which will enter service starting in 2027. The Pentagon intends to acquire 100 such aircraft. The new bombers will be equipped with B61-12 and B61-13 aerial bombs, as well as with a new extended range cruise missile, the AGM-181 Long Range Stand Off Weapon [LRSO]," the report read.