US Plans to Spend $140bln to Upgrade Nuclear Arsenal, Roscongress Reveals

The US upgrades its nuclear triad, which includes submarines carrying nuclear warheads, missiles, and strategic bombers, according to a report by the Roscongress Foundation obtained by Sputnik.

"Development of the new LGM-35 Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM], formerly known as the Ground-based Strategic Deterrent [GBSD], is ongoing. It will replace the existing Minuteman III ICBMs in their entirety. Their total number would remain unchanged at 400 for deployment, with another 259 missiles used by the Air Force for continuing tests. For fiscal year 2025, the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested $3.7 billion for research and development for Sentinel," the report read. Sentinel is expected to enter service in the 2030s, several years later than scheduled, and be deployed until the 2070s, the foundation said, adding that the total cost of the ICBM's development has already surpassed first estimates by 81% and is expected to amount to over $140 billion. The new submarines are expected to be equipped with Trident II submarine missiles, which will complete the second phase of life extension to ensure serviceability and reliability throughout the deployment of Columbias. The modernization of Trident's D5LE and D5LE2 life-extended versions is included in the Navy's 2025 budget request at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion.

