US Military ‘Amazed, Shocked’ by Sophistication of Houthi Weapons Tech

Hailing from northwestern Yemen, the Houthis have grown from a regional militia to a globally significant non-state actor with the proven ability to freeze Israel, the United States and their allies out of the strategic Red Sea trade chokepoint. They’ve also amassed an impressive military arsenal, the US military now admits.

The Defense Department doesn’t quite know how to evaluate the Houthis’ weapons capabilities, with Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante saying the militia are “getting scary” in terms of their technical sophistication.“I’m an engineer and a physicist, and I’ve been around missiles my whole career,” LaPlante, whose department is responsible for purchasing weapons for the US military, said at a defense forum in Washington this week.US Navy assets deployed to the Red Sea last year after the escalation of the Gaza War into a regional security crisis have been able to witness firsthand the “amazing” things Houthi weapons are capable of, with the militia reportedly coming within 200 meters of striking a US supercarrier in June, and overcoming all but the final line of defense of an American missile destroyer in January.The militia has proven sophisticated enough that Germany recently decided to sail its warships home from a deployment in Asia the long way around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa to avoid the Houthis.Israel too has experienced the Houthis’ growing technical sophistication firsthand, with the militia flying an airplane-style drone unmolested into Tel Aviv in July, smashing it into a building 100 meters from a US consular facility. The militia has also launched multiple long-range missiles at Israel, with some overcoming the country’s much-touted air and missile defenses.The US and Israel have blamed Iran for the Houthis’ growing technical sophistication, but the militia has been careful to emphasize that its defense production is homegrown. The Houthis are also known to have successfully modernized and upgraded various Soviet-era defense equipment left over in the country after 1990, and adapted it for local use.Along with missiles and drones, the militia have deployed an impressive array of air defense equipment, shooting down more than a dozen Reaper drones in clashes with American forces, and forcing US aircraft engaged in bombing runs to avoid militia-controlled airspace, thus limiting the effectiveness of the strikes.The militia’s capabilities and ability to wage asymmetric guerrilla warfare against some of the world’s most technically sophisticated militaries despite being outnumbered, outgunned, and outspent have raised eyebrows in Washington over the US military’s approach.A recent report by Brown University’s Costs of War Project calculating that the Pentagon has spent over $2.5 billion on the anti-Houthi campaign over the past year, with little to show for it in strategic terms and the US goal of "degrading" the militia's capabilities.In congressional grilling of US military officials in May, Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces Angus King highlighted the absurdity of expending missiles that cost millions of dollars to shoot down Houthi drones that cost thousands.“In the Red Sea, the Houthis are sending $20,000 drones and we’re shooting them down with missiles that cost $4.3 million. The math doesn’t work on that, gentlemen. It just doesn’t work. What are we thinking?” King asked.

