Canadian Journalist Faces Persecution for Branding Nazis as Nazis, Denies Allegations

A journalist in Canada has been charged with vandalizing a war memorial in Edmonton, after allegedly spraying “Nazi Monument 14th Waffen SS” on a monument that honors members of the 14th Waffen SS Division.

The journalist, Duncan Kinney, is being charged with “mischief relating to war memorials” and may face up to 10 years in prison as a result, The Maple reports.The alleged act of vandalism took place in August 2021.In October 2022, Kinney was also arrested for allegedly spraying the words “Actual Nazi” on a statue of infamous World War II Ukrainian Nazi collaborator Roman Shukhevich.Kinney himself, however, denies being responsible for either of these incidents and insists that they are merely attempts by Edmonton Police Service to intimidate him, the media outlet notes, pointing out that the journalist is actually a “prominent critic of the Edmonton police.”In 2020, a similar incident occurred in Oakville, Ontario where someone spray painted the phrase “Nazi war monument” on another cenotaph honoring members of the 14th Waffen SS Division.The incident was investigated by Ontario police as a hate crime, The Ottawa Citizen reported at the time.Following the end of World War II, Canada became a haven for many former Ukrainian Nazi collaborators and their family members, whose descendants now comprise a not-inconsiderable part of Canada’s Ukrainian diaspora.This inconvenient fact was thrust into the spotlight in September 2023 when Yaroslav Hunka, a former Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and member of the aforementioned 14th Waffen SS Division, was treated to a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament where he was presented merely as a man who “fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” in World War II.The ovation took place during the visit by Volodymyr Zelensky and was also attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

