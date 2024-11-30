https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/moscow-says-takes-japans-course-on-resolving-territorial-issue-only-as-formalizing-border-1121050620.html

Moscow Says Takes Japan's Course on Resolving Territorial Issue Only as Formalizing Border

Moscow Says Takes Japan's Course on Resolving Territorial Issue Only as Formalizing Border

Sputnik International

Moscow proceeds from the fact that the "resolution of the territorial issue" with Japan can only be achieved through the international legal recognition of existing borders between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2024-11-30T13:16+0000

2024-11-30T13:16+0000

2024-11-30T13:16+0000

world

maria zakharova

japan

moscow

russia

territorial disputes

disputed territories

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d24dc0d1f4bdc7929a49ad0b5c5c2126.jpg

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday that despite the difficult relations between Japan and Russia, Tokyo still adheres to the course of resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is impossible to reach a meaningful dialogue with Tokyo, until Japan abandons its hostile policy towards Russia and its citizens, the spokeswoman noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/japan-must-change-approach-to-relations-with-russia-after-trumps-victory---lawmaker-1120814848.html

japan

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

territorial issue, russian foreign ministry, resolution of the territorial issue, japan