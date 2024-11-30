https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/moscow-says-takes-japans-course-on-resolving-territorial-issue-only-as-formalizing-border-1121050620.html
Moscow Says Takes Japan's Course on Resolving Territorial Issue Only as Formalizing Border
Moscow proceeds from the fact that the "resolution of the territorial issue" with Japan can only be achieved through the international legal recognition of existing borders between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday that despite the difficult relations between Japan and Russia, Tokyo still adheres to the course of resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is impossible to reach a meaningful dialogue with Tokyo, until Japan abandons its hostile policy towards Russia and its citizens, the spokeswoman noted.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Friday that despite the difficult relations between Japan and Russia, Tokyo still adheres to the course of resolving the territorial problem and concluding a peace treaty.
"Firstly, no agreement can be concluded without negotiations … Secondly, we proceed from the fact that the 'resolution of the territorial issue' mentioned by the Japanese prime minister can only mean de facto international legal recognition of the current border with our country. In light of the recent amendments to the Russian Constitution, there can be no other interpretation," the statement read.
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it is impossible to reach a meaningful dialogue with Tokyo
, until Japan abandons its hostile policy towards Russia and its citizens, the spokeswoman noted.